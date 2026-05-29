Manager Smashes Forklift Into Warehouse Wall, So HR Forces the Entire Innocent Crew to Retake Safety Training

Well, this is a fun one…

And by “fun,” I mean completely annoying and obnoxious.

You’ve probably had to deal with a boss or a manager before who was a know-it-all and thought that they were God’s gift to…well, pretty much everything.

Having to deal with folks like that can be a mind-numbing experience, especially when you know that things aren’t going the way they’re supposed to.

In the story you’re about to read, a worker talked about a supervisor who believed he could do no wrong…until things went sideways.

But there was another twist coming after he screwed up royally!

Read on and get all the details below.

Mandatory Forklift Safety Training. “This story is from my time doing some tool setup work. When I got the job I had to learn a new skill. Driving a forklift. That’s not the eventful part of this story. This was one of those companies that was always hiring because people were always quitting or getting fired… Daily.

Working in a place like this is A NIGHTMARE.

We had a supervisor that was constantly trying to get dirt on people. Everyone was constantly defensive. She got demoted for reasons I don’t know and was replaced by a new hire… who just slept in the office for 2 months before the office people believed us. Then we got the old supervisor back who couldn’t care less because they knew they were going to be demoted after they got someone new…. This story is about the new guy (and this guy was also one of the reasons I quit, different story).

Some folks think they’re in the military…for some reason…

Anyways…. This guy turned something that was somewhat relaxed into a freaking military operation. We’ll call him… The General. (actually, we did call him The General). Everything tightened up and it became toxic to a level that even the hardened workers were like “Screw this guy.” We all had to get retrained on things so that he knew we were in compliance. The amount of HR videos we had to click through… ugh. He ended up moving from 2nd to 1st shift which was a slight relief to us on 2nd but he convinced the office people that he has to be in charge of choosing who ran what department. He choose the people who were drinking his Kool Aid…

These rules sound incredibly stupid…

One of the new rules that he implemented was that any safety violations would result in new training for the entire department involved. If one person screwed up, everyone screwed up. Example, If a maintenance guy got a shock from something…. The maintenance department had to get re-trained on electrical safety. To say he was disliked was an understatement. So one day I’m walking into work. I’m not paying too close attention but I notice that something seems… off… I look around and don’t know why I didn’t see it from my car. Practically 30 feet of the side of the building was…. gone. Siding was torn apart and insulation was torn up… you could see all the way through the wall in one or two locations. I walk up and one of the ladies inside working saw me and said “Hey, just getting in?” “WHAT HAPPENED?!” “Oh, the wall?” “YES THE WALL!” “You’ll probably find out soon enough” she said, laughing.

This was going to be pretty interesting, don’t you think?

I get inside and I repeat to the first shift guys “WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED?!” “Oh, the wall?” “YES THE WALL!” They all are in a exceedingly good moods for what I usually walk into work with. Through a smiling face, one of the guys says “Well, we weren’t working fast enough to prep your shift so The General offered to help us move some tools around” “He didn’t…” Them starting to really laugh “Oh yea he did” The news spread like fire though our shift and then through 3rd shift. We couldn’t stand him and loved to see him screw something up. Then we got the news…. We all had to retake forklift training. GUESS WHO WAS TEACHING THE CLASS?! GO AHEAD! GUESS!”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader shared a story.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

It sounds like this company needs to spend some time to rethink their policies and procedures, huh?

And that’s putting it mildly…

Let’s be honest, this guy sounds like a bit of a buffoon and he still probably didn’t see the error of his ways after he almost destroyed the whole building.

Some people will never change, no matter what…

And this guy is certainly one of them.

Some managers just have to make everything so darn complicated…