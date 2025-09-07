His Horrible Boss Called Him With A Question In The Middle Of The Night, So He Refused To Help Her

Work policies should be simple, but some bosses can’t seem to follow their own rules.

Can’t get paid overtime? Don’t call us outside of work hours. For the longest time working at the previous Home Health, I’ve noticed some coworkers would work couple of minutes past end of the shift.

From my understanding, this was to prevent any field agents contacting whoever is on call until the next day. Now quick backstory… the person on call is the boss, aka OWNER, DON, ADMIN, ETC.

The boss didn't want anyone working overtime.

One day, we had a conference meeting that the boss wasn’t happy some of us were working past work hours and makes a statement to clock out exactly at the time we close for the day. Of course that meant she refuses paying us overtime if we’re working over 8 hours.

So since our work hours are from Mon – Fri 8 hours each day, we have to make the best of it being productive within those hours. Why emphasis about the days and hours you ask…?

There's a good reason.

Since the calls have been transferred to on call, which is the boss, this also means she’s responsible taking calls until office opens. You’d think she’d know the basic knowledge what to say or instruct when someone calls…. wrong. She’d basically call one of us late at night to assist her with any issue and it usually takes 1-2 hours tops to finish assisting the issue.

That's INSANE!

Here’s the malicious compliance. One day, half of the coworkers were on vacation and we’re understaffed. We finished work for the day and transferred calls to the boss. At this time, I wasn’t feeling so good and I wanted to rest for remainder of the evening.

OP wasn't able to rest.

It wasn’t even 8pm and I received a call from my boss. Me: Hello, ma’am? Boss: Oh good! I’m able to reach you on time.

Me: Ok. What’s wrong?

He wasn't going to give in!

Boss: I need you to call this patient and… Me: I’m sorry… I cannot do that at this time. I will follow up in the morning. Boss: No! This needs to be done NOW!! Me: I understand, ma’am. But I cannot work outside hours as you officially said. I will follow up on this patient in the morning.

The boss had their hands tied!

Boss: I DID NOT PAY YOU TO BE STUCK UP!! NOW HELP ME OR YOU WON’T WORK FOR ME ANYMORE. Me: But don’t you remember what you told us. Because we cannot work overtime and it’s past work hours, we cannot assist. This issue with the patient will be done soon as I come into the office TOMORROW. -hangs up- The next day, I come into the office and the alt DON arrives in time asking what happened last night. I explained to her the scenario and she took my side.

It gets worse!

We had a three way call with the boss and the alt DON gave her a long lecture how she told everyone we are NOT to be bothered after work hours even when she told us we cannot work OVERTIME. The shivers I can hear from her side of the call belittle her. After that, we were allowed to work extra 15 mins with extra pay past work hour to complete whatever needs to be done.

And the cherry on top!

She slowly stopped contacting us late at night but would bug the alt DON instead. And the issue she wanted me to assist that time with the patient…. the patient couldn’t find their pillbox and end up finding it later in the morning. So what the actual fudge.

YIKES! That sounds annoying!

Calling employees at home to help with minor issues is completely unreasonable!

Let's find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows no one should work for free!

That's right! This user knows no payment means no work.

This user is happy that their company respects overtime rules!

This user knows one should never answer their phone off work.

This user is confused about some bits of the story.

The boss needs to follow her own policies!

