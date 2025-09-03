His Parents Cancel On Her All The Time For His Sister, And This Time It Was His Wedding That Was Pushed To The Side

It’s a huge bummer when your parents aren’t there when you need them.

But sometimes you can work it out.

The woman in this story is past all that.

Check out how she got back at her parents and sister.

AITA for not taking down my video that was a gift from my best man. I have a sister that’s 6 years older than me. My parents, for years. cancel on me last minute because of my sister. I have a basketball game. “O0ps. sorry sister doesn’t feel like going out.” I am graduating. “Oops sorry sister had a bad day at work.” They have missed both major and smaller events in my life because of her meltdowns. I met the love of my life. We decided to tie the knot. From the beginning I told my parents how I am worried my sister will ruin another special moment in my life. My mom told me over and over again it would not happen.

But mom broke her word.

The day of my wedding. I received a voicemail from my mom saying they couldn’t come because my sister’s dog was sick and she was upset. I was hurt, my best man however is a jokester. He took my phone then went to my fiancé and asked if he could post a video of our wedding as a gift? On social media. She loved his idea. I had no idea about it until I came home. Our honeymoon was at a lake side cabin. No cell service. The post caption was “My best friend. He is an amazing person even if his parents NEVER showed up for him.” The video was still pictures of us next to her parents, me on the dance floor, cutting the cake. Where you would normally see both parents in wedding pictures. The sound behind the video was my mom’s voicemail explaining how they couldn’t come because my sisters dog was sick.

It’s not going over well.

I came home a week later to hundreds of messages. Family members from both sides insisting I take it down. I was told my sister hasn’t stopped crying. My mom is refusing to leave the house. I may be the A here. I didn’t take it down when I got my messages. I didn’t call my family back right away. I waited until my vacation time was over at work and enjoyed my time with my Wife. In our new home. Before I contacted anyone. My dad told me to take down the video. It was “just a bad night for them.” That they will make it up to me and my wife for not coming. My reply was exactly how do you plan to “make up” my wedding? It’s a once in a lifetime thing. You choose to ignore my feeling on the whole matter. Then he just repeated he will make it up to me. I told him I would take down the video only when he made up missing my wedding. Flustered we both hung up the phone before we both said things we shouldn’t have. AITA? I could have just taken down the video.

