His Sister Got Mad At Him For Giving Her Daughter Some Snacks, So This Young Man Fired Back With An Honest Remark

Some men are better mothers than the real ones.

This man took the responsibility of taking care of his niece because his sister is often disengaged.

He prepares meals, reads to her, and ensures she is cared for.

But when he gave her some bananas as a snack, his sister didn’t take it well and called him annoying.

So he finally snapped and told her exactly what she needed to hear.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my sister that if she has a problem with how I’m raising her kid she can raise her herself? I (19M) live at home with my parents, my sister “Ruth” (24F), and her 1.5-year-old daughter “Scarlet.” Ruth isn’t exactly the greatest mother. She does whatever she wants to do, and Scarlet is more of an afterthought for her. My parents and I are basically raising Scarlet at this point.

This young man cares so much for his niece because he wants to give her a positive influence.

When Ruth decides she wants to be a mother, she gets involved. I don’t love it, but I have taken on a lot of responsibilities with my niece. Because I want her to have the best life possible. I want her to have positive influences to guide her.

When his niece woke up, he changed her, read to her, and fed her some bananas.

Yesterday morning, my niece was calling for me when she woke up from a nap. So I did the usual routine of changing her, reading to her, and then getting her a snack. About halfway through her snack, Ruth came downstairs. When she noticed that I had given her bananas, she got mad.

His sister told him he’s making her life harder.

She said that I shouldn’t feed her bananas because she’ll just mush them into the highchair tray. She said it would be a bigger mess to clean up later.

She also said it would “make her life harder later” and that I’m “annoying.” I told her that if she has a problem with how I’m caring for (and basically raising) her child, then she can start looking after her herself.

Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong with what he said to her.

And let’s face it, she probably wouldn’t even be cleaning up the bananas later. She got mad and said that I have no right to judge her parenting. She said that I don’t know how hard it is being a single parent. AITA for telling my sister that if she has a problem with how I’m raising her kid, she can raise her herself?

Sometimes, the ones who complain the loudest do the least.

In fact, it happens a lot.

