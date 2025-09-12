HOA Tried To Fine This Man For His Tiny Garden Fence, So He Retaliated With Hundreds Of Noisy Whirligigs Until His Neighbor Backed Off

Entitled neighbors always regret it when they mess with the wrong homeowner.

So what would you do if your harmless little garden fence triggered a complaint, and the HOA decided to side with a nosy neighbor?

Would you quietly comply? Or would you find a perfectly legal way to make your point loud and clear?

In today’s story, one homeowner deals with this very situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what he did.

Don’t mess with my uncle. My uncle is very much one of the coolest people I know. He crams every second of every day, enjoying all that life has to offer, from safari trips to nature photography to beekeeping to tropical fish breeding (complete with custom aquarium building!) and more. He’s also the nicest guy you’ll ever meet, willing to help anybody with anything at any time.

Her uncle loves to garden, so he went all out.

One of his hobbies includes gardening, and he turned his giant backyard into a pollinators’ paradise, with the flower beds enclosed by a small, short, white picket fence. The ones that are like 6” tall and used just to keep the garden contained, but they’re more decorative than anything. Now, having done well for himself in his life, he also happens to live in a snooty, upper-class neighborhood with lots of trophy wife busybodies who can’t mind their own business. As part of this snooty neighborhood, the HOA rules explicitly state “no fences.” Of course, they mean large 6-10’ tall fences around your property, not tiny fences around a garden bed. Either way, my uncle’s neighbor decided to take it upon herself to report my uncle to the HOA for “having a fence,” and he got a letter from the HOA, since I guess their interpretation did find my uncle in the wrong.

To retaliate, he read through all of the laws.

His response? To read the entire HOA bylaws to ensure that whirligigs (the lawn ornaments that look like a bird with spinning wings that make an awful, constant clacking noise) weren’t prohibited. They weren’t, so my uncle up and replaced all of his garden fencing with these whirligigs. Dozens, if not hundreds of them, clacking at all hours of the day and night. It was quite a racket. My uncle is a nice guy, so he took them all down at the end of the season. But I’m sure it humbled that awful neighbor of his. She never said anything to him or the HOA again, probably in fear of “worse” retaliation. Like wind chimes.

