HomeGoods Shopper Said Scalpers Are Ruining The Store By Buying Up Products And Reselling Them

Are people annoying, or what?

Okay, not EVERYONE is annoying, but it seems like a lot of folks don’t have much respect for their fellow citizens…

Or their fellow shoppers…

A woman named Megan posted a video on TikTok and explained why she isn’t happy with folks who buy up specific items just to resell them.

Megan said, “I truly hate how TikTok has contributed to the scalper issue that we’re seeing on secondhand selling apps.”

She told viewers she went to a HomeGoods store and that another woman had her “body and face pressed up against the glass” before the doors opened for the day.

Megan continued, “As soon as they open the door, she bum rushed the employee and went straight to the Halloween section. She was on the phone with somebody talking about, ‘I got five of them. Do you really think that I should get all five?’”

Megan said the woman was buying “ghost on a swing” Halloween decorations.

She said, “What do you need five of the same item for other than to scalp people for more money? Put it on Mercari for 3 times the price.”

Megan added, “Y’all are so greedy and take the fun out of everything.”

Indeed!

Check out the video.

@focusmegan The Halloween shopping season isn’t fun anymore, yall are so greedy ♬ original sound – MeganTheeMosher

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

And this is why we can’t have nice things…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.