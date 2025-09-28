Homeowner-Turned-Landlord Tried To Keep His Home Pet-Free, But When He Refused His Tenant’s Service Dog, He Accused Him Of Discrimination

Renting out a room to a friend can feel like walking a tightrope between being accommodating and setting limits.

For one homeowner, that tightrope snapped when a close friend and tenant brought a new challenge to the table — a diabetic alert dog.

So when he told him he didn’t want to live with a dog, things went south fast.

Read on for the full story.

AITA Refuse to live with a Service Dog I (26M) own my own home. It’s five bedrooms and way more space than I need. I came into the house due to a death in the family, and I’ve had it for about two years.

He describes the current living situation.

I use three bedrooms: my room, my office, and my video game room. The other two rooms I rent out. One roommate, I don’t know very well and he keeps to himself. The other roommate is a friend from college. The friend from college is a diabetic. He has a CGM, and that’s how he manages it. I honestly don’t know much more about his condition and don’t pry as it’s not my business.

But soon it became his business.

He recently informed me that he is getting a service dog that alerts for his diabetes. He’s supposed to get the dog next week. I do not want to live with a dog—I don’t like them. I told him he can break his lease for a new place, but he can’t have the dog in my house.

Then things got tense between them.

Until this, it has been overall smooth sailing as roommates. He’s angry with me and supposedly looking into ways to make me accept the dog. He had a good situation at my house. He’s told me I’m an AH for basically kicking him out because he is disabled. AITA?

The balance between compassion and your own personal boundaries isn’t always easy to find.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter reminds everyone that this homeowner is not a typical landlord.

At the end of the day, service dogs are still dogs.

While it’s within his right to refuse the dog, it doesn’t make the situation any less awkward or stressful.

It’s a tough situation, so maybe a compromise is in order.

This situation was never going to be straightforward, and unfortunately, sometimes you just have to be the bad guy.

