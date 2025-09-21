‘I can’t wash it, I can’t put a pillowcase on it.’ – Woman Showed Viewers The Absolutely Disgusting Pillow Her Fiancée Uses

We all have to make sacrifices when we’re in relationships…

But what you’re about to see might be a deal-breaker for even the most hard-core, hopeless romantic.

A woman named Abigheal posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the pillow her fiancée likes to use…

And it’s not pretty, folks.

Abigheal told viewers, “My fiancée has a pillow that is so horribly disgusting that I fear even being in the same bed as it. I fear laying beside it, because I think I could probably catch something from it.”

She added, “This man has no pimples on his face laying on this thing. I have no clue how.”

And she ain’t lying, folks!

Abigheal told viewers, “I can’t wash it, I can’t put a pillowcase on it. God forbid I throw it out.”

She added, “I think he’s had this thing since the dawn of time.”

She needs to get rid of this thing ASAP!

Check out the video.

Abigheal posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that she decided to give her fiancée’s pillow a much-needed bath.

Take a look!

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

That pillow needs to be burned or buried in a shallow grave.

