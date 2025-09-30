Kids Find The Weirdest Things Hidden Away, And Mom Wants To Know What Is On The Phone Her Son Found Behind Her Carpet

There are plenty of little areas in a home where things can be hidden, but this mom wasn’t expecting to find a phone hidden away behind the carpet on her stairs.

It turns out that her son found it there, so she made a video asking the internet about it.

She begins her video in her house, and she says, “Wait until you see what my 9-year-old just found wedged underneath our carpet.”

Ok, she has piqued my interest!

She then cuts to a video of her carpeted stairs, and says, “Let me show you what I mean. I mean, he is very curious and, for some reason, was looking. You can see that the carpet was not done extremely well on our steps and he thought he saw something right here.”

Yes, you can easily see how there is a gap between the carpet and the riser portion of the stairs.

She continues with the video, showing an old LG phone with her son in the background saying, “It’s an iPhone 15 from 1997.”

Too cute, but that is definitely not an iPhone.

She says, “Look at this, LG. This is not anyone in our family’s home. This is from the previous owner. We have only lived here for 10 years.”

Very interesting, someone must have lost it, or maybe hidden it, there.

She ends her video by saying, “Who has a charging cord for this?”

I hope she is able to find one. It would be interesting to see what was on such an old phone, assuming it will turn on at all.

I used to have a phone similar to this one. At the time, it was cutting-edge technology.

Check out the full video for yourself to see what you think.

The people in the comments really loved the video. Check out what some of them said.

This person loved what the son said in the background.

This commenter thinks it was someone’s secret phone.

Yeah, if they lost it, they would have torn the house apart looking for it.

I hope she finds a charger and posts an update, I’m curious!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁