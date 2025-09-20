Man Found Unclaimed $300 At An ATM, But When He Brought It Back To The Bank, He Regretted It

Honesty is an important value to instill in children.

If you realized someone had left their money at the ATM, would you keep it or would you turn it in?

This man made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo ATM with his 9-year-old son.

He noticed $300 left in the cash dispenser and waited to see if anyone returned to claim it.

He decided to go back to the bank to turn it in, but he’s not sure if that was the best decision.

I found money in an ATM and now I regret returning it I show up to a Wells Fargo ATM, and there is $300 sitting in the cash dispenser. No one was around, as if someone made a withdrawal and then forgot to take their money. I waited about ten minutes to see if anyone came back, but no one did. I was with my 9-year-old son, who was excited and asked if we get to keep it. I told him that the right thing to do is to return it.

This man went back to the bank on Monday to explain what happened.

However, this was a Sunday, and we would have to wait until Monday. Good opportunity for a lesson, right? Kind of. I go in on Monday and explain to the manager what happened. They told me no one had contacted them yet, but they will put it back in the bank. If someone comes and asks, they will look at the balance at the end of the month or something like that.

He kind of regretted not using the $300 for himself.

No pat on the back, just a simple thanks. The bank absorbs the cash with no real outcome. Could have used that $300, but I guess it’s an important lesson for my kid. Still…

Was he right to teach his kid to turn in the money, or should he have just kept it?

Doing the right thing may not come with a reward, but it sets an example that lasts.

