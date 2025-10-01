Man Won Millions And Decided To Give Some Money To His Ex-Wife, But His Girlfriend Did Not Approve And Threatened To Break Up With Him

Not everyone understands good intentions.

AITA for giving my ex wife a large amount of money I won despite the anger of my gf? I recently won a ‘thank you’ amount of money. I won’t say exactly how much, but it’s in the millions. It makes me feel funny even typing it. It’s enough to change the life of myself and my family.

This man had an affair, which is why he and his ex-wife ended up in a divorce.

My ex-wife is the mother of my two kids. She is an amazing woman and good to the bone. We divorced six years ago, because I had an affair with my current partner. I was in a low place in my life and I screwed up.

He still thinks highly of his ex.

She was in incredible pain but, like a saint, she allowed me to still see our kids, who mean the world to me. She allowed our divorce to be as pain-free as possible despite the fact that I know she was hurting. She still is close with my parents. She is respectful to me, although she refuses to talk to my girlfriend. She was actually the first person I phoned after my mom and pops when I found out I won the lottery.

When his ex learned about his winnings, she felt happy for him.

She was happy for me. She joked that I could take the kids on a world round trip, and that was that. Nothing else. As soon as I won, I knew I wanted to give her a significant amount. I still love her. She’s the mother of my babies.

He plans to give some of the money to her as a way to show his appreciation for her kindness.

I feel like this is some small, tiny way I can show her that I’m not a complete screw-up. She deserves to know that I care despite my mistakes. She also works a crappy job in the public library which pays her peanuts. She would actually be able to pursue her hobbies this way. It could give our kids a better life between us.

When he told this to his current partner, she was infuriated.

I haven’t discussed this with my ex yet, but I have with my parents, who strongly agree. I also mentioned this to my lawyer, who was very surprised but on board. Long story short, when I told my girlfriend, she was livid. She screamed that I’m disrespecting her and accused me of still being in love with my ex-wife.

His girlfriend threatened to break up with him if he went through with his plan.

I’m not in love with her. We’ve both grown apart. But, of course, I still love her for being an excellent co-parenting partner and mother to my kids. My girlfriend is threatening to break up with me. And to be honest, I’m feeling incredibly relieved over the threats. I don’t plan on changing my plans. But, AITA?

