Neighbor Tried To Get Petty About A Hedge, So This Couple Complied In A Way That Ruined The Property’s Curb Appeal

We need to shorten our hedge to 3 feet max? Okay! My husband and I developed an unpleasant relationship with one of our neighbors. Mostly because this lady liked to adopt kittens (whom we adore) and then basically throw them outside. They invaded our backyard and preyed on cute native wildlife like tiny birds, chipmunks, bunnies, and so on. There’s a bylaw against this, and we made some use of it while she lived next door.

After a couple of years, we found out that she was selling and moving away. Yay! However, she was still mad at us, and she shared her feelings with her real estate agent. The agent thought it over and called the (very nice and polite!) bylaw officer to visit us. Because the hedge between our two properties was technically too high. It was maybe six feet high and needed to be half that.

There’s no real reason for this rule, since we are on the outside of a bend in the road and visibility is fine, but whatever. My husband readily agreed to have at this lush, beautiful green hedge And got out there right away with his heaviest equipment. I quickly realized why he was so cheerful about this big job. As he cut the hedge to half its height, most of the greenery was trimmed away. And the result was a stark and (temporarily) sad-looking collection of bare branches and twigs.

He carefully cleaned up after himself, and we kept an eye out for the agent. We were so lucky to be there when she next arrived and emerged from her car! Let’s say that my husband’s malicious compliance did not exactly improve the curb appeal of the next-door property! She stood there for some time, then noticed us looking at her from our living room with gratified expressions. Then, she marched away. It was very satisfying, we still sometimes mention it to each other.

