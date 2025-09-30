One Car Takes Up Two Disabled Parking Spots, But A Disabled Person Squeezes Into The Parking Spot Anyway

Disabled parking spots are often a little bit bigger than an average parking spot. Imagine a car parked so poorly that it’s over the line in a disabled parked spot, blocking two disabled parking spots.

AITA for refusing to move my car (properly parked within the lines) to allow someone who blocked two disabled spaces to leave. AITA for refusing to move my car after properly parking two inches away from someone who parked in two spaces. I’m a 37yo guy with peripheral neuropathy on my feet (nerve damage) so it makes it difficult for me to walk long distances without tripping. I just pull up to the parking lot of my doctor’s office and there were no spaces available.

I saw that there was a person who took up two disabled spaces but there was enough space for me to squeeze in and be within the lines. I have a disabled placard for my neuropathy so I’m able to take the spot. I park literally an inch or two away from the car and I notice that there was a guy inside (the passenger side). I step out to ask if he could please move his car so that it isn’t in both spots.

He flips me off and calls me an idiot. Little ticked at this point and I decided that I’m staying in the spot in principle. The guys wife comes back and I told her that her husband was rude and she can hop in at the passenger side if she wants to get in.

They call 911, police show up, the sergeant threatened me with arrest for “illegally detaining” them. I asked if they at least get a citation but unfortunately the cop decided he wasn’t gonna do his job (“I’m not the parking police”). I end up moving my car, police guy tells me I’m a jerk for not moving and I need an attitude adjustment. The couple drive off smiling with no care in the world. Thoughts? Comments?

