One of Her Bridesmaids Wore The Wrong Dress To Her Wedding On Purpose, So She Kicked Her Out

This is an ugly one, folks!

It comes to us from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and the woman who wrote it was pretty fired up about what happened at her wedding.

Was her nuclear response too much?

Check out what happened!

AITA for kicking out one of my bridesmaids for showing up in the wrong dress? “My (23F) wedding was back on Saturday December 31 and I’m still getting backlash from this, so I want to know if this was an ******* move. In the country I live in it’s currently winter, and we get a fair amount of snow so my wedding was a winter-themed wedding. The color theme was forest green and gold. My dress was obviously white, and I chose the color of my bridesmaids dresses to be forest green as well. My MOH”s dress was black, and everyone was to wear gold accessories.

Oh, Kat…

I have this friend, we’ll call her Kat, that I asked to be one of my bridesmaids. When we went dress shopping and I told them the color theme I was going for, Kat immediately expressed that she thought forest green was a bad choice. She said the thinks it’s not a flattering color, and thought I should choose something different and more “girly.” I said no because my wedding was winter themed and I thought the color would go perfect with the theme. She suggested a pink, blue even a red. I said no, but thanks’ for your opinion. She found out my MOH”s dress was black and asked if she could wear black too? I said no, only my MOH is wearing black. I paid for all the dresses. Fast forward to wedding day, everyone’s getting their hair and makeup done and Kat shows up 30 minutes late holding a bag that looked like it had a dress inside. I asked her what this was for? She told me it was for later on at the reception if she got uncomfortable and wanted to change after pictures. I was like ok, cool. So fast forward we’re all dressed and walking down the stairs because the ceremony is beginning in 30 mins and we were going to take some pictures before.

This was about to get ugly…

Kat is the last person to come down and she’s wearing a BLACK DRESS. At the time I was preoccupied taking pictures with my parents, but my MOH came over to me and made me aware of the situation. I confronted Kat and asked her what was going on. She said she doesn’t like her bridesmaid dress, as the color is ugly and makes her look gross so she’s wearing black. I told her please go back and change. She refused and started walking away from me. I said I’m going to ask her one more time, and if she doesn’t oblige I’m calling security and kicking her out.

You’re outta here!

She began yelling at me to **** off, so I called security and asked them to please escort her out. She started making a BIG scene yelling how I’m such a *****, that I can’t force her to wear anything and that I’m a horrible inconsiderate friend. The wedding went on and it was truly amazing. Ever since the wedding Kat has been blowing up my phone with texts saying some really nasty things and asking for the money back she spent on the black dress, since it was a waste and she didn’t get to wear it. I had to block her number. Some of my other bridesmaids have been giving me ****, saying that it was a little harsh kicking her out and embarrassing her like that. And that maybe I should give her the money back. AITA for kicking her out?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

This bridesmaid definitely deserved to get the boot!

What a nightmare.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.