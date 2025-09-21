Outrageous Customer Demands A New Mailbox Key For Free, But Then The Employees Realize Why The Key Isn’t Working

How far would you go to get a free product?

Imagine a customer demanding to have something replaced for free, something that you usually charge money to replace. Would you make an exception and humor the customer, or would you refuse?

In this story, one Redditor tells a tale of a woman who went to great lengths to get a free key, and she made quite a scene at the post office.

See the story below for more information.

“I Want A FREE Key!” So, this customer came in a while back and simply stated that her P.O. Box key wasn’t working as well as it used to.

I checked and surely enough it was a little hard to get the key out of the box once the box was locked. So, I went grabbed another key and told her that it would be $17 for a new key. She scoffed and said, “Forget it!” before walking out.

But, the customer returned…with a vengeance.

A few days later, guess who comes walking back in like she owns the place. She slams the key onto the counter and loudly says, “Alright here’s the deal, I want a new key but I’m not gonna pay for it. What do we do?” To which I say, “Well you can pay for a new key” And her being a Karen goes, “No, you’re not hearing me! I want a new key but I’m not going to pay for one!” And of course I said, “My hearing is just fine. Keys are $17 though I can’t just give one away.”

That’s when she said that special Karen phrase “Where’s your manager?”

And of course, being the Karen that she is she then said, “Where’s your manager? I want to speak with him!” So, I went ahead and got my boss and told him the situation before heading up to the counter. He just looked at her and said, “Ma’am, I understand that you’re having issues with your key, but we can’t just give away keys like they’re candy at the parade. You have to pay for a new one”.

Now, THIS is where things get WILD.

Now, this Karen was furious, she yelled “NO! YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND. I PAID FOR THIS KEY. I GOT IT FROM YOU GUYS, THEREFORE THE KEY SHOULD OPEN MY BOX WITHOUT ANY ISSUES, AND IF IT DOESN’T, THEN I SHOULD GET A FREE REPLACEMENT BECAUSE IT’S YOUR PRODUCT, AND IT FAILED!” I swear her yelling echoed through the town. My boss took a closer look at the key and realized it was a little bent. So he took the key and got a pair of pliers and bent the key back into shape. My boss then gave the key back to the Karen, and she tested it out, and it worked perfectly.

But they and their boss noticed something veeeery unusual…

Except for the fact that we now know the reason why the key was so bent, because rather than wait until the key is fully out of the box she starts to walk away with the key in the box and pulls on it very hard-like. We told her not to do this as that can not only damage the lock, but also BEND THE FRICKING KEY!

And she looks at us and goes, “Well, I always do this and never have had a problem before!” and she storms out. Me and my boss just look at each other, and then get back to work.

What does Reddit think of this prideful customer? Let’s read the comments below to see what people are saying.

One Redditor marveled at the woman’s logic.

Another echoed that sentiment.

One person actually sided with the customer.

And, of course, it isn’t Reddit without the jokes.

This woman needs to check her pride and stop bending keys!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.