Passenger Wanted As Much Room On The Plane As Possible, So He Stopped The Row In Front Of Him From Reclining For The Entire Flight

Look, we all get a little bit selfish on a plane.

Real estate is low, and we’re all eyeing each other as competition when it comes to getting those preferred seats.

But this? This is a level of flight competition I’d never dream of.

Here it is from TikTok user @heyimgazza:

“This guy sat like this for 8 hours on an overnight flight,” reads the caption.

“…to stop the people in front reclining.”

I’m sorry, WHAT?

Most people, shockingly…said this was GOOD?

VALID?!

When did sitting back a little bit become the end of the world?

I was relieved so see SOME glimmers of sanity.

I’m sorry, what airlines are y’all using? ‘Cause I fly very much budget, and always in coach, and I can eat and watch stuff just fine with the head rest very slightly closer to my face.

In terms of being unable to “move,” where are you going? You’re in an airplane seat. Are you usually headbanging?

This is all so impossibly inconvenient for you that you think spending EIGHT HOURS with your arms pressed up on the seats is preferable?

Y’all have lost the plot.

