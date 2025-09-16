September 16, 2025 at 10:47 am

Passenger Wanted As Much Room On The Plane As Possible, So He Stopped The Row In Front Of Him From Reclining For The Entire Flight

by Ben Auxier

Man pressing arms against the row of seats in front of him

TikTok/heyimgazza

Look, we all get a little bit selfish on a plane.

Real estate is low, and we’re all eyeing each other as competition when it comes to getting those preferred seats.

But this? This is a level of flight competition I’d never dream of.

Here it is from TikTok user @heyimgazza:

Man pressing arms against the row of seats in front of him

TikTok/heyimgazza

“This guy sat like this for 8 hours on an overnight flight,” reads the caption.

Man pressing arms against the row of seats in front of him

TikTok/heyimgazza

“…to stop the people in front reclining.”

Man pressing arms against the row of seats in front of him

TikTok/heyimgazza

I’m sorry, WHAT?

@heyimgazza

TUI can we ban people like this please? #fyp #flight #jet2holidays #tui

♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

Most people, shockingly…said this was GOOD?

2025 08 13 15 32 05 Passenger Wanted As Much Room On The Plane As Possible, So He Stopped The Row In Front Of Him From Reclining For The Entire Flight

VALID?!

2025 08 13 15 32 32 Passenger Wanted As Much Room On The Plane As Possible, So He Stopped The Row In Front Of Him From Reclining For The Entire Flight

When did sitting back a little bit become the end of the world?

2025 08 13 15 33 16 Passenger Wanted As Much Room On The Plane As Possible, So He Stopped The Row In Front Of Him From Reclining For The Entire Flight

I was relieved so see SOME glimmers of sanity.

2025 08 13 15 33 49 Passenger Wanted As Much Room On The Plane As Possible, So He Stopped The Row In Front Of Him From Reclining For The Entire Flight

I’m sorry, what airlines are y’all using? ‘Cause I fly very much budget, and always in coach, and I can eat and watch stuff just fine with the head rest very slightly closer to my face.

In terms of being unable to “move,” where are you going? You’re in an airplane seat. Are you usually headbanging?

This is all so impossibly inconvenient for you that you think spending EIGHT HOURS with your arms pressed up on the seats is preferable?

Y’all have lost the plot.

