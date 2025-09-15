Retail Employee Thought They Reunited A Lost Phone With Its Owner, But There’s More Unnecessary Drama When The Owner Accused Them Of Tampering With It

Working in retail means dealing with all sorts of lost-and-found chaos, from keys to wallets to phones.

One employee thought returning a lost phone would be a simple, routine task.

Instead, they found themselves dragged into a whirlwind of accusations when the owner insisted the phone had been tampered with.

Read on for the full story!

Lady Thought I did something with her phone So I work for an arts and crafts store as a cashier, and on occasions people may leave or drop their phones or cards.

This is usually a simple problem to fix.

Either another customer or coworker will bring them up to me, and we usually keep them behind the registers till the end of the day. Then they go into some place in the office.

One day, they found a lost phone.

So this kid comes up saying someone left their phone. I just say, “Thanks,” take it, and write “Someone left behind” on a sticky note to put on the phone, and it lays face down behind the registers.

So when the owner came by to retrieve it, they figured that was the end of it, but oh were they wrong.

So an old lady comes in and asks if we found a phone. I show it to her, and she says it’s hers. I give it to her. You think that would be the end of it. I did, but no — I wouldn’t be writing here if that was the case. My manager answered a phone call and just so happens to be the same old lady again.

And this lady had some things to say.

My manager asked me if I ever touched or got into the phone. I said, “No,” and basically explained to her what I did. She’s still talking to the old lady, and I hear her say, “Well I’m talking to him now.”

The manager basically just let this woman tire herself out.

I don’t know what else was being said over the phone, as my manager mostly listened to the lady’s rant with just “Mhhms” and such. The call ends, and my manager says that the old lady’s friend said something along the lines of, “Glad you found your phone” or “Did you find your phone?”

The nerve of this lady is unreal.

What did the people of Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks the cashier could have exercised a bit more caution.

This user explains how these cautionary measures really help.

It’s possible the phone really did belong to someone else.

Luckily, the chaos was brief, but it sure was memorable.

Customers really are an enigma sometimes.

