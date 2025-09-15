She Asked Her Sister To Wash Her Hair Before Being In Her Wedding Party, And Her Sister Called Her A Bridezilla

When family members come together for a wedding, even the smallest disagreements can spark conflict.

For one bride, the issue isn’t the dress, the flowers, or the seating chart — it’s her sister’s hair.

Mainly, her refusal to wash it.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for telling my sister either she washes her hair before my wedding or she’s not going to be a bridesmaids ? I’m (29f) getting married Saturday, 16th of August 2025. My sister (25f) is one of my bridesmaids. She has very long, beautiful hair.

But her sister’s hair soon became a big source of stress — and for good reason.

According to my sister, the last time she washed her hair was the 6th of August, and she’s not planning on washing it before the 20th. She works at a job which causes her to be sweating all day. Today, her hair already smells and looks greasy. I can’t imagine what will happen on my wedding day.

So when she tells her sister she needs to wash it, her sister fires back.

I gave her the ultimatum, and she called me that cliché, overused term—a bridezilla. She is still welcome at my wedding either way. Am I a bridezilla? AITA?

This wasn’t just a personal choice — it was a complete imposition on what was supposed to be a special day.

Redditors chime in.

This is most definitely not an unreasonable request.

It’s actually something most people wouldn’t think twice about.

As much as it shouldn’t matter, it does matter.

Surely whatever she’s testing on her hair could take a short break for such an important event.

Her sister tried to brush it off as overreacting, but everyone could smell the truth.

It’s time to put down her ego and pick up the shampoo.

