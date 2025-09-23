She Did Almost Everything For Her Former-Boss-Turned-Friend, But When His Latest Request Went Too Far, She Finally Told Him No And Faced The Consequences

Friendship sometimes means stepping up, but it doesn’t always mean sacrificing everything.

AITA For Setting Boundaries I have a former boss that turned into a good friend. I have known him almost 20 years.

Since he never was married and is not on good terms with his family, he made me the executor of his estate and I will be inheriting life insurance, property, etc. I originally asked him to not leave me anything (money brings problems that I do not want) but he insisted.

Since I live close to him, I am usually the one that takes him to medical appointments. I call him once a week to make sure everything is good.

Recently, he had asked me to take him to a birthday party an hour away and I was unable to. He is able to drive but is not comfortable driving long distances. He got upset and basically told me that he needs to depend on me, etc.

I told him I do not mind taking him to appointments but I cannot spend an entire Saturday or Sunday at a birthday party since I have my own things (family, house, etc.) to take care of. Obviously, in emergencies I will be there, no question (and I have), but I draw the line at parties. If it was a 1-3 hour thing, fine, but not all day.

My main reason is because I barely have time during the week to spend with my kids and use my weekends as family time and to do things around the house, run errands, etc. I do not want to spend this time with people I do not know. AITA?

