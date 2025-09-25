She Noticed Another Woman Was Interested In A Taken Family Member, But She’s Not Sure She Should She Say Anything

Hey, we’ve got some hot tea today.

I mean, it’s not about anyone either you or I know, but it’s still real hot.

Like, take off your sweats hot.

We’ll let the spilling begin…

WIBTA if I told my husbands cousin’s gf that one of the family friends is interested in her boyfriend?

I’ll give you a minute to diagram that question before we move on.

I have been with my husband for 5 years. He has a cousin I’ll call Tyler who has a girlfriend name Amy (all fake names). They have been together longer than my husband and I.

The girl in question is NOT being subtle.

This weekend we went out of town with my husbands family. There was a girl there who is a family friend named sara (fake name). Sara kept talking about being happy Tyler was going, but how she was mad he was bringing his girlfriend. She would make comments about being in love with him, and would say “hi mother in law” to Tyler’s mom. The aunt of Tyler seemed to be encouraging this and told her “they’re almost here take off your sweats” (we were at the beach and she had a swim top on and sweats the whole time) so as soon Tyler and Amy showed up she had the full bikini exposed.

So, the Aunt must really dislike Tyler’s current girlfriend too, huh?

Also, we went back to camp and Tyler’s mom/aunt asked him & my husband to go with Sara to go get the stuff from the beach. Amy was getting up to go and the mom/aunt of Tyler said “no just sit and relax they got it”. I thought this was weird so I told Amy no let’s go with them. Basically the whole interaction just feels weird to me. I feel like I should tell Amy about it. Her and Tyler have been together about 5 years. My husband agrees with me but doesn’t think I should because I will cause drama. So WIBTA if I told Amy?

Let’s see what the comments say:

Some said go to the guy.

The enabling is really troubling here.

Like seriously, what is going on in with the aunt?

Unless Amy is a severely horrible partner, none of this seems acceptable.

