She Put Up With Disgusting Roommates For A Year, And Even Though She Hoped For A Fresh Start After Summer, Her Dorm Was Worse Than Ever

When you move into college dorms, the person (or people) who you’ll be living with are very important.

They might be your first friends on campus, they might end up being friends for life… or they might just end up making a year or so of your college experience a nightmare.

And it’s all down to the luck of the draw.

The student in this story has put up with lazy roommates for a year, and thought she’d seen the back of them. But then she returned after her vacation and was horrified by the sight that greeted her.

AITA for reporting my roommates’ disgusting mess to the dorm admin? I am 19 and female, and I live in a dorm. Over the past year, I had two roommates: A (22, female) and C (20, female). They were incredibly messy, leaving food out, never cleaning, dishes piled up, trash sitting for days. I asked them so many times to clean up, even suggested we do it together, but they never cared, so I basically gave up.

Now, during the summer, C moved out to the room next to us and L moved in. I haven’t met her properly, just exchanged a few texts. I also haven’t been at the dorm much this summer because I’ve been home. But last week I had to crash there for a night, and the state of the dorm was disgusting. There was mud all over the floor, the trash bag from God knows when still sitting there festering, moldy food in the fridge, rotten fruit, and actual bugs (which we’ve never had before). The smell was unbearable. I think some of the food might even be C’s leftovers from when she moved out, which makes it worse. I also noticed that L seems like a very organized person and she hasn’t been at the dorm either, so I don’t think it’s her that left that mess.

At first, I figured I’d just wait until September when I go back and talk to administration in person. But tonight I decided that it’s better I texted my dorm admin and let him know about the situation, so I don’t get in trouble in the case of an inspection. Now I’m worried my roommates are going to get in trouble because of me. My friends and family say I did the right thing, but I feel guilty and I’m having second thoughts. AITA?

Just because she’s a student, doesn’t mean that it’s any more acceptable for her dorm room to be a biohazard.

It’s completely disrespectful on the part of C to leave her mess there, and unbelievable that the room has been allowed to get into such a state.

This is not just a matter of messy versus tidy people, this has become a health and safety issue.

By protecting the place where she has to live, as well as her own reputation, this student has done exactly the right thing – that’s why dorm admins exist after all.

Maybe they had parents who always cleaned up after them, but her roommates need to learn to have some respect for the place where they live, and this might just be the way that they learn that.

And if they have to clean it up, or even get a penalty, that’s on them – they shouldn’t have left the dorm this way to begin with.

It’s so disrespectful.

