She Refused Her Mother-In-Law’s Offer Of Old Coffee Cups After Years Of Unwanted Gifts, But It’s Causing An Unintended Rift

Being offered something you don’t want can still be hard to turn down.

So, what would you do if a family member kept giving you used or expired items, insisting they were thoughtful gifts?

Would you keep taking them to keep from hurting their feelings?

Or would you finally say no, even if it hurts their feelings?

In today’s story, one woman deals with this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing a “gift” My husband and I were visiting my in-laws. When we were getting ready to leave, I noticed my MIL had a bunch of old coffee cups on the table. She’s had these cups for years. She said that I should take them home, because I “didn’t have enough cups for everyone,” referring to the time I had the whole family over for the weekend. I said, “No, thanks,” but she kept insisting. Eventually, I said I didn’t want old cups, and she stopped. I felt bad saying it, but I did it to get my point across.

It seems like she’s always trying to give them her hand-me-downs.

A lot of our things are hand-me-downs, and we have slowly been getting nicer things as the old ones break. I don’t want to be stuck with these cups that I don’t like. She’s done stuff like this before. She’s come over to visit us and left us a whole lot of snacks. We’re big on snacks, and we appreciated the gesture, until we realized everything she brought was long expired. I recognized some of the stuff she brought from their pantry. I think she took the visit as an opportunity to clear out her pantry of stuff they didn’t want. For my birthday one year, she gave me a cookbook that’s been sitting on her shelf for ages. I don’t even like cooking, and I feel like she doesn’t think about what I want or like. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but maybe she could’ve been nicer about it.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say.

