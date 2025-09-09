She Saw A Customer Cut The Line, So She Didn’t Let Her Try To Find Change For Her Purchase

So many people are so rude. They don’t care about anyone but themselves and only care about what’s fair it affects them.

Years ago, I worked in a store with multiple cash registers. I was second on call, so when things got too busy at the 1st register, I was called to assist. The policy was that you gesture to the next person in the other line: please follow me, this register is opening now. It was an older man who started to gather some of his stuff that he already put down.

Then this fine specimen of a human paces from behind him, throws her stuff on the conveyor belt. I mention that the gentleman is supposed to be next, but she quickly retorts with a saying that literally translates to: “Life is for the quick ones.” I’m visibly annoyed, but the older man waved his hand to me, suggesting me to let it go. As I check her out, she pays in cash with a bank note. As I’m getting the change together, she realizes that she has change to match the difference so she doesn’t get that much change in return.

She mentions: Wait, I can match it probably, and starts rummaging in her purse. I already have all the change in my hand, (gently) smack it down in front of her and say “Life is for the quick ones.” Then I smile my most beautiful grin. She stormed off and the older man gave me a thumbs up.

