She Told Her Mom To Go To Therapy, So Her Mom Yelled At Her And Kicked Her Out Of The House

AITA for telling my mum to go to therapy?? I’m 16F and my mum is 41 and she’s diagnosed with anxiety and OCD but she hasn’t done anything to help her cope with these things since her teenage years. My dad and mum are divorced and share custody of me.

Anyway, my mum has been showing more and more amounts of stress everyday and she’s started taking it out on me which have resulted in a bunch of arguments that shouldn’t have happened. I’ve told her to go to therapy multiple times over it but she refuses to listen. Her moods switch up in seconds over nothing and we often get into arguments over it, and so I’ve grown to not be able to communicate properly with her and or just straight up feel tense being in the same room as her because I never know when she will suddenly switch up and start yelling at me over nothing.

Anyway, yesterday I made the mistake of doing an all nighter by accident. I fell asleep around 3pm and woke up at 2am, which would mean I got 11hrs sleep. Because I had been awake since 2am I was pretty worn out by the time it was midday and so I decided to take a nap for an hour or so thinking it wasn’t a big deal. About 2 hours into me sleeping I got woken up to my mum bursting into my room and screaming at me because ‘all I do is sleep and do nothing’. She went on for a full 5 minutes just screaming at me at the top of her lungs because I don’t do anything to ‘help’ her.

She left the room and then the argument continued over text where she yelled at me because I haven’t started this thing I’ve gotta do to get onto this course for college that’s due soon. The thing I’ve gotta do is something I can get done in an afternoon and so I haven’t bothered starting it yet and I’ve told her multiple times not to worry about it but she ends up yelling at me over it anyway. She then yelled at me for not doing some of my basic hygiene which I have struggled with for years because of an anxiety issue she refuses to take me to professional help for because according to her I’m completely fine.

So in response I told her that this is an ongoing issue that is beyond her and that she needs to go to therapy for it. She responded back with threatening to kick me out and send me to my dads. She then proceeded to say she ‘doesn’t like living with so much stress’ and that she is trying her best as a parent and that she yells at me out of love because it’s my best intentions at heart.

I told her I don’t like living with it feeling like I have to walk on eggshells around her. And then she told me to get my things and go to my dads. Apparently my mum had been telling the whole conversation to my brother(21) who then messaged me saying ‘what is the matter with you’ and then told me he’s done helping me with stuff and that I was gonna ruin my future and end up working a crappy 9-5. I tried to keep this brief 🙏 AITA??

