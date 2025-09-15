She Told Her Sister-In-Law That She Had Terrible Body Odor, And Now Her Brother-In-Law Says She Meddled In Their Marriage

Sometimes, telling someone the truth can solve one problem but create another.

So, what would you do if you met a family member in person for the first time and noticed they had an overpowering odor?

Would you keep quiet to avoid embarrassing them?

Or would you say something for the sake of helping?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this very position and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my sister-in-law she has terrible body odor ? Before my marriage, I (29f) lived in a different state from my sister-in-law (27f). We had video chatted and became close. I’ve never met anyone who was so happy to be a stay-at-home mom. She’s the happiest and most positive person I’ve ever met.

She gave her SIL helpful advice, but it upset her BIL.

When I moved to my husband’s (31m) home city, I got to see my SIL in person. She had terrible BO. Like really strong BO. I told her, and she smiled and hugged me. She thanked me for telling her. Then she stopped smelling after that. But my brother-in-law (28m) told me his wife was perfect, the way she was, and that I meddled in their marriage. AITA?

Wow! That BIL sounds like something else.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened.

These sound like possible reasons.

For this person, she was kind and honest.

Here’s someone who thinks she should wonder why her husband didn’t tell her.

According to this person, she’d do the same for a friend.

The BIL needs to back off.

There’s no reason to be upset, unless it’s some sort of control on his part.

