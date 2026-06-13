Supermarket Night Shift Worker Upset Over Missing Train After Coworker Refuses Early Leave

Imagine working night shift at a job, and you have to leave by a certain time in order to catch the last train of the night. What would you do if your coworker who has the keys to the door refused to let you leave five minutes early so you could catch the train? Would you find another way home, insist that you have to leave or plot your revenge?

In this story, one night shift worker at a supermarket was in this situation, and she had to find another way home. However, that wasn’t the end of it. The first chance she got to get revenge, she took it.

Let’s read all about it.

Won’t let me go home slightly early? Have fun with overtime. Background Info – So about a month ago I started working night fill at my local supermarket however the week I got the job I ended up having to move to a suburb about 30 minutes drive away, which sucks because I don’t have a car and because of the hours I work there are no trains that run from midnight til 5am. So I have to get my sister to pick me up and drop me off some nights or I just take her car if she isn’t using it.

She was barely trained at all.

Story – So when I first started working there I got “trained” by the 3ic of the night fill team. She is still on the same level as me its just that she’s been there for so long that she can run the place herself, but to be clear, she is not a MANAGER, she is just a crew membee who can run shifts. So when I showed up for my first shift she pretty much gave me a very short briefing of what to do. “Take the item off the cage, and put it on the shelf, done” So I did that while she walked off to another aisle and started talking to another coworker and when she came back she yelled at me for not being quick enough. I told her that I was learning the aisle but she told me I should’ve researched the aisles. What?

She had to leave by a certain time in order to catch the train.

Fast forward a few weeks and I’m proficient enough to not need any help the whole shift which is good so I don’t need to deal with the 3ic, however, I do need her to let me out of the building because the employee door has a code for both entering and exiting and only she and other team leaders know it. This is to prevent people leaving early and what not. So I’m doing my thing until I get a call around about 11ish from my sister to say that she can’t pick me up from work as she is super tired and doesn’t want to risk driving so far whilst sleep deprived, but I can meet her in the city, which was halfway, and she can get me from there. This means I had to catch the last available train straight after work at 12:06am. So I went straight to the 3ic and asked her if I could leave 5 minutes early because I needed to have some time to walk to the train station that was 10 minutes away.

How frustrating!

But she straight up said “no”. “You’ll finish at 12 which is the time you’re rostered on til”. So I had to call my sister and she had to drive 30 minutes to come and pick me up and to make it worse the 3ic was talking to another coworker for another 5 minutes after I had finished so I had to wait 5 extra minutes til I got out. Me and my sister were both extremely mad.

Now we get to one specific situation at work.

Now for the juicy part, last night at work I got put on split duty, this pretty much means I take all the stock from these pallets we get delivered from a delivery truck and put them on to roll cages and we put them in each aisle. Each roll cage in each aisle should only have items for that aisle. Pretty standard system I think. Anyway, I also had to train this day cashier how to do split duty, he usually works during they day but he couldn’t work so they swapped his shift for a night shift, not a big deal, plus this guy was cool. Whilst we were working the 3ic comes into the loading dock and she asks if there is any roll cages for her aisle.

This aisle sounds delicious!

She has the chocolate aisle. Chocolate aisle is the worst aisle. Its so tedious because there is so many brands of chocolate not too mention the aisle also has chips, popcorn, nuts, etc. I say “yeah, I think this is the last one” as I give her the roll cage, which is only half stacked.

OP had a plan.

She looks me dead in the eye and says “awesome after I finish this I can relax in the office” and walks off. Once she’s out of the loading dock I then tell the other guy that all roll cages for her aisle are to be put all the way at the back so if she comes back in, she won’t be able to see them. So an hour goes by and its almost 4am, which is when I clock off, and she’s just getting to the bottom of her roll cage, which you can tell she’s happy about. I then tell the other guy to help me to roll all the rest of the cages to her aisle.

She wasn’t done yet!

As were rolling up to her I yell “Aisle 4”. She turns around and all I can see is a face of pure shock from the 3ic. The guy and I wheeled in 4 roll cages absolutely packed with product. Just to put it into perspective it usually takes just under 1 hour to finish unpacking a normally filled roll cage if you’re working fast.

It was a lot of work.

These ones were stacked to the max, some of the product was falling off, so they would take over an hour to finish by yourself. I also made it so that same items weren’t paired so she would be walking up and down the aisle all night. Anyway she looks at me and says ” this is a joke, right?” I said “no, these are fresh off of the pallet, also can you let me out its time for me to clock off?” and I walk off. Now because she’s running the shift she can’t leave until every roll cage in every aisle is unpacked, so she had to stay there until 8am. Its only 2 hours overtime, however she had been working since 10pm. Sucked in.

I’m sure that felt very satisfying!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

True!

It may not be legal.

She could try it!

I can understand locking the doors to a grocery store at night so that customers don’t try to come in the store and shop, but you’d think the employees should be able to get out of the store. Perhaps there should be a door that doesn’t lock from the inside so that employees can leave when they need to go home or in case of emergency.

The revenge was good though. The coworker deserved it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.