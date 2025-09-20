Sibling Wanted A Peaceful Vacation, But When His Brother’s Reckless Behavior Got Him Sick, He Questioned Whether He Wanted To Pull Away From Him Entirely
Family vacations have the power to mend old wounds, but they also can just open them wider.
One young man was looking forward to a relaxing getaway, but when he suspects his brother gets him sick on purpose just to ruin his fun, he begins to question if he wants his brother in his life at all.
Read on for the full story.
AITA for going low-contact with my brother for deliberately getting me sick?
I (21M) was recently on a family vacation with my brother “Linus” (19M).
About halfway through the trip, he got sick but refused to wear a mask.
He also refused to take any other precautions around his family.
He kept doing things like drinking from my drinks without asking me, even though he knew he was sick.
Of course, I got sick to the point that I couldn’t enjoy much of the vacation because I was stuck in bed.
To him, this was the final straw.
I am just done with Linus’ rude and entitled behavior.
I will be off at college this year and am planning on going low—maybe even no—contact with him over his lack of respect for other people.
Of course, his family accuses him of overreacting, but he doesn’t feel like he is.
But my family is acting like I’m being unreasonable.
AITA?
He’s determined to make sure his health is never collateral damage ever again.
What did Reddit think?
It seems like this commenter has cut their family members off for a similar reason.
This was potentially not even the worst thing this guy has done.
Why just stop at cutting off the brother?
They could also just choose to spend less time together without putting labels on it.
His decision may ruffle some feathers, but his health — and his patience — can’t take another round of his brother’s nonsense.
