They Were Asked To Be The Cheap Friend Photographer At A Wedding, But Just HOW Cheap Led To The Destruction Of All The Pics

I do a lot of freelance work, and some of it I do for friends – though not blindly.
There needs to be a good amount of trust built up, and also some very clear terms, otherwise things can get ugly.
Ugly like the story of a wedding which – beautiful or no – we’ll never see, ’cause all the pics got destroyed.
Check it out.
AITA for deleting my friend’s wedding photos in front of them?
I’m not really a photographer, I’m a dog groomer.
I take lots of photos of dogs all day to put on my Facebook and Instagram, it’s “my thing” if that makes sense.
A cut and a photo with every appointment. I very seldom shoot things other than dogs even if I have a nice set up.
Still, they decided to make an exception for a friend.
A friend got married a few days ago and wanting to save money, asked if I’d shoot it for them.
I told him it’s not really my forte but he convinced me by saying he didn’t care if they were perfect: they were on a shoestring budget and I agreed to shoot it for $250, which is nothing for a 10 hour event.
Typically, a wedding photographer’s job doesn’t end on that day, either.
There’s at least a few hours of sorting through the pics, making edits, etc.
This person is working for around $15/hour, which is so far below a real photography rate it’s insane.
On the day of, I’m driving around following the bride as she goes from appointment to appointment before the ceremony, taking photos along the way.
I shoot the ceremony itself, and during the reception I’m shooting speeches and people mingling.
I started around 11am and was due to finish around 7:30pm.
Around 5pm, food is being served and I was told I cannot stop to eat because I need to be photographer; in fact, they didn’t save me a spot at any table.
I’m getting tired and at this point kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing.
It’s also unbelievably hot: the venue is in an old veteran’s legion and it’s like 110F and there’s no AC.
So it seems like they kinda cut ALL the corners, huh?
I told the groom I need to take off for 20min to get something to eat and drink.
There’s no open bar or anything, I can’t even get water and my two water bottles are long empty.
He tells me I need to either be photographer, or leave without pay.
With the heat, being hungry, being generally annoyed at the circumstances, I asked if he was sure, and he said yes, so I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I’m not his photographer anymore.
If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for 5min.
Absolute scorched earth.
Was I the [jerk]?
They went right on their honeymoon and they’ve all been off of social media, but a lot of people have been posting on their wall asking about photos with zero responses.
Let’s get a snapshot of the comments:
Hey, he gave you a choice, and you made it.
Like, what is this?
Don’t poke the hangry bear.
Let’s be super clear, even if you’re paying someone a good, or even GREAT rate, it’s not reasonable (and likely not even legal) to refuse them a dinner break on a 10 hour shift, or some dang water in the heat.
This is just entitlement to the nth degree.
