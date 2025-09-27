Married Couple Are Being Asked To Join A “Meal Train” For A Couple With A Baby On The Way, But They Already Feel Too Taken Advantage Of To Hop On

Generosity is a funny thing.

If you do it with an expectation of return, it’s not REALLY generosity, it’s a transaction.

And yet, ingratitude in the face of generosity is still considered pretty taboo.

It all comes together in a subtle way in this story where one couple has been very generous to another couple, but they haven’t even received a “thank you” in return. Should they continue the generosity anyway?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not doing a meal train for new parents? My husband and I (F38) have been friends with a couple for about 1.5 years through a larger friend group. They’ve struggled with infertility, and earlier this year became pregnant. We celebrated with them — sent a card, offered to help with a friend shower, etc.

They couldn’t make the shower itself for a very good reason.

Their family hosted a baby shower while we were on our honeymoon. I RSVP’d right away, texted to say how sorry we were to miss it, and said we’d celebrate when we returned. We immediately contributed to a car seat, sent another card, and bought a book with a note for the baby.

Then there was an odd silence.

That was in June. It’s now August, and we’ve received zero acknowledgment — no thank you note, no text, nothing in person at group events. I get that life is busy, but I just had a wedding and wrote all my thank you notes within 5 days of receiving gifts.

Now, the friends are asking for more help.

I was ready to let it go… until this week, when I got a text asking if we’d join a meal train. The baby isn’t even born yet, and they both have family nearby. Honestly, I’m hurt we’re being asked to give more without a shred of gratitude. We’ve already spent over $100 on them, and I don’t want to participate. My husband thinks not participating would make us look like AHs and “isn’t worth rocking the boat.” AITAH for not joining the meal train?

Should they join the meal train, or have they already done enough?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit say about this.

They don’t have to participate.

Some said “let HIM do it if he wants.”

Ya feel how ya feel.

Just bad manners?

You don’t owe anyone gifts.

