Woman Could Not Tolerate The Body Odor And Poor Hygiene Of Her Son’s Girlfriend, So She Gave Her An Ultimatum

Some people shower more often than others, but if you thought someone in your household wasn’t showering often enough, would it be rude to call them out on it, or would it be the right thing to do?

This woman allowed her son and his girlfriend to live in her house.

However, the girlfriend’s body odor began to affect the comfort of everyone in the family.

She decided to confront her son about it, but she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my son his girlfriend needs to shower more or move out ? I (45F) am okay with my adult son (23M) living at home to save money. Recently, his girlfriend (27F) moved in. She has a very active job.

This woman and her family are sick of her son’s girlfriend’s constant body odor.

Half the time, she only showers in the morning. She smells like old sweat when she comes home. She lets herself smell like that until the morning. My husband, my teenage daughter, and I are sick of it.

She demanded that his girlfriend needs to shower more.

I told my son his girlfriend needs to shower more or needs to move out. My son called me controlling, mean, and a busybody. Am I the jerk?

Is she wrong to dictate how often her son’s girlfriend showers, or does the girlfriend really need to shower more?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Consideration for others is key when sharing a home.

