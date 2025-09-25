Woman Found Out That Her Daughter-In-Law Was Struggling, So She Confronted Her Own Son In Public
AITA for making a scene of my adult son and sticking my nose in his marriage
I’m 60.
My daughter-in-law (32) and son (33) have 3 children. They are 3 years, 2 years, and 4 months old.
He convinced her to be a stay-at-home mom and sell her business by telling her how good of a childhood he had and how happy my marriage was.
That wasn’t the whole story.
However, he did not tell her (which I found out today) about our arrangement.
Our arrangement was everything before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. was split 50/50.
Sunday was my day off, and I was brought out twice a week.
She noticed how exhausted her daughter-in-law was, so she arranged a spa weekend for her.
On my last visit, I noticed my daughter-in-law was struggling mentally.
So I, my sister (55F), and her girlfriend (53) pooled our money together.
We paid for a spa weekend for them while we’d babysit the kids for her birthday last weekend.
I was preparing on Thursday evening for the kids to arrive.
She learned that her son wasn’t helping out at home at all.
My DIL rang me, holding back her tears.
She said they wouldn’t be going because my son’s friend came to town, and he said he wanted to spend the weekend with his friends catching up.
I pressed her a little, and I’m talking a little, about her situation.
She came clean about him doing no chores, no date nights, and her basically doing all of the childcare because “that’s what stay-at-home moms do.”
She got upset and told her DIL to go to the spa.
I was honestly disgusted.
I convinced her to drop me off the kids and bring a friend to the spa.
I even dipped into my savings to give her €500 to buy herself something nice.
When she dropped me off the kids, I begged her to tell me where my son was.
After 5 minutes, she told me he was at the bar.
She left for the spa while I left for the bar. She knew I was going there and knew my sister and my sister-in-law were taking care of the kids.
She went to the bar to confront his son.
Here’s where I might be the jerk.
I went to the bar where he and his friends were.
I sat down next to the group and asked my son: “Did I fail you as a mother or was it your father? Because we both thought your partner comes before your silly drunk friends.”
Her son called her a jerk for humiliating him in front of his friends.
Long story short, I humiliated him and got myself banned from a bar.
My DIL said she will be taking the kids to her parents when she gets back tomorrow.
My son is calling me a jerk for humiliating him and sticking my nose in his marriage.
Maybe I should have stayed out. I don’t know. AITA?
