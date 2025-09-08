Woman Hesitated To Co-Sign A Mortgage, So Her Family Accused Her Of Being Unfair And Uncaring

Financial decisions can test even the closest family ties.

Would you ever considering co-signing a loan for a family member, or would you refuse to take on the risk?

This woman was asked by her parents to co-sign a mortgage for her brother and father.

She felt hesitant to agree because she had learned about the risks of such a major commitment.

When she voiced those concerns, her mom did not take it well.

AITAH for not cosigning a mortgage agreement for my parents? I (21F) have been asked by my parents to cosign a home mortgage with my brother (22M). It was worth $200K. For context, my dad and brother live 3 hours away from my mom and my other siblings because of work. I live in another province for military posting reasons.

My dad and brother are currently paying rent, and they’re looking to buy a house. However, my dad has filed for bankruptcy, and my brother has only been working for 3 months at his new job. He might not get approved. That’s why they need me to co-sign using my name and ID.

They told me I won’t be paying anything because I won’t need to put my banking information. That my brother and dad will pay it, and I just have to act as a cosigner. This is my first time doing something like this. Especially taking on a big commitment such as a home that I won’t even be living in.

So naturally, I started researching about it. I learned that if my brother fails to pay it off on time and whatnot, I am financially responsible for it. I asked my mom questions about what it would mean for me to co-sign. I’m pretty hesitant because of my dad’s past history of being in debt.

She did not take it well. She said, why am I thinking negatively of things? If I really loved my dad, I wouldn’t even think this way and would just say yes. I told her it’s because I want to think of things realistically and don’t want to be in debt in case my brother can’t pay things off.

She said that my distrust in my dad is unfair. She said this is the only help I’ll be giving towards my family and I can’t even do it. (Mind you, I’m paying for my mom and siblings’ house insurance as well as my mom’s phone bill and other miscellaneous things that they need money for.) Now, she said she doesn’t want me to do it at all because of how I reacted. AITA?

Family is important, but so is looking after your financial well-being.

