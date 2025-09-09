Woman Told Her Husband That She Doesn’t Want His Mother With Her During Her Doctor’s Appointment, And He Got A Little Upset

A doctor’s appointment is a private event.

AITA for saying I don’t want my MIL in my doctors’ appointment? I’m (35F) 5 weeks pregnant. It is my very first pregnancy. My husband and I are over the moon! We’ve been trying to get pregnant for almost a year.

I found out last Wednesday, 7 days ago. That was a day before his fertility doctor’s appointment. So life has been crazy!

I’ve told my parents and he told his parents, that’s all. No friends, nothing like that. We are waiting for the 12-week mark.

Here is the issue: I have an appointment on Friday, and unfortunately, he will be working. He cannot take the time off to go with me. So I asked my mom and she is super excited to be able to go. The appointment was at 5:30 pm.

But their secretary texted me asking me to come at 3 pm. I mentioned it to my husband. I said I was gonna text mom to see if she would still be able to go. If not, I’d go alone, no problem.

He said he’d feel better if I went with company, so if my mom couldn’t, he’d ask his mom. Now, don’t get me wrong, I like my MIL, I really do, but she is not someone I’d like to be with while in the doctors’ office.

I told that to my husband. He was like, “Why?” I just told him I wouldn’t feel comfortable having her there, that’s all. I can tell he got a little upset, not a lot, but a little.

I totally understand. But, I mean… she is not my mom or my husband. I intend to have a conversation with him as soon as I get home. I just want to explain. But honestly, AITA?

Going alone is better than going with the wrong company.

