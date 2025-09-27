Family Expected Her To Turn Down A Job Offer So She Could Provide Free Childcare For Her Niblings, So Now She’s Contemplating Moving Out

Favoritism has no place in a healthy family.

If your sister were the golden child and you were expected to put your life on hold to help her, would you do it or run as far away as possible?

This woman has a sister who has always been their mom’s favorite.

When her sister was kicked out by her husband, their mom took her and her three kids in.

But now she’s expected to babysit her sister’s kids instead of working, and she’s not okay with that.

Read the full story below.

My mom and my sister expect me to be free childcare and put my life aside for her kids. My (23F) mom has always put my sister (25F) as the “highest priority.” For some background, my sister was always the academically smart one. I was terrible in school, except for some weird history and mechanics classes. She got top scores and graduated top of her class with offers from several good Universities. I graduated with barely passing grades and only had a couple of options for University.

This woman’s mom had always liked her sister better.

My mom made sure I knew it, and at one point, she said she likes my sister better because she can actually learn and make good grades. She said it in a fit of anger, but I still knew it was true. Fast forward and I went to University studying history. I graduated last year and accepted an internship which has lead to a job offer.

But her sister started struggling financially.

However, after my sister graduated, she threw University away for a boy. She hops from job to job. She is moving back closer to me and my mom because she cheated on her husband and he kicked her out. The man she cheated with didn’t know she would come with 3 kids and dumped her. She can’t afford child care and an apartment.

This woman offered to help babysit her sister’s kids during her weekends off.

My mom is cutting back on her hours to watch them while my sister works. The problem is my mom still has to make money, too, so there’s a 1 day gap where they need someone to watch them. Because there’s 3 of them ages 5, 3 and 1, I offered to help my mom on my weekends off. I get 2 random weekends off a month, because she has a physically demanding job and the kids are young.

But her mom and sister expected more from her.

At some point, they decided that me saying meant I would watch them on my 1 real off day a week. I mentioned moving into a permanent position at my internship. It would give me more stable hours and more free time. But on the weekends, when my sister is off, leaving that 1 weekday is still an issue.

Her mom tells her not to accept a job offer so she can still babysit.

My mom is urging me not to take it because, although I would still get 1 weekday off, she thinks I can’t guarantee it’ll be the day they need. In my whole family, it’s heavily expected to help family in every way possible, and I feel like everyone else has, and now its my turn. But I don’t understand why my mom is asking me to put my life on hold for my sister. She’s the one who cheated and caused her own problems.

So she plans to say no to her mom and move out.

AITA if I say no and refuse to help them? My boyfriend offered to let me move in with him farther away so they can’t ask. However, we’ve only been together about a year, and I don’t feel completely comfortable with that.

Is moving out the right thing to do, or should she put her life on hold to help her sister?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Don’t pass up opportunities for people who won’t do the same for you.

