Woman Was Told To Nurse Her Baby In Private, So Now She’s Thinking About Skipping A Family Vacation

Family support is especially important for new mothers.

Imagine being a mom with a newborn baby, but your family insists that you need to nurse your baby in private.

Would you be okay with that, or would you feel unfairly isolated?

This woman has four children, including a three-month-old baby.

She tried to nurse her child at a family lunch, but her in-laws were quite upset.

She felt excluded, hurt, and unsupported, but she’s wondering if she’s wrong to feel that way.

AITA for refusing to only nurse in my bedroom on family trip? I’m a mother of four, including a 3-month-old. A few weeks ago, I went out to lunch with my family and in-laws for my brother-in-law’s birthday. As soon as the food came, my baby got fussy, so I spent lunch walking around outside the restaurant while she napped.

When she woke up, I came back in and started to nurse her. My in-laws and family got up and left the restaurant. I had to leave without even eating.

We are now supposed to be going on a beach vacation with the in-laws. I told my husband I was unsure about going. It seemed like his family had a problem with me nursing. So, my husband called his parents.

They said that the family had been talking. They had decided I’d only be allowed to nurse in the bedroom during the beach trip. I was hurt by my family talking about this amongst themselves. I also feel it’s unfair for me to have to be isolated from my kids and everyone else to nurse my baby.

My husband thinks I’m being unreasonable and should give in to his family’s demand. He said he will resent me if I don’t. Am I the jerk for not going?

Her in-laws are being pretty cruel and unreasonable. Her husband should have her back instead of defending them.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

No mother should be shamed for caring for her child’s basic needs.

