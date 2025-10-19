October 19, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Bride Serenaded Her New Husband With An Elvis Song, But It Doesn’t Look Like He Was Too Impressed

woman singing at her wedding

Hey, to each their own when it comes to weddings, right?

You betcha!

And today, you’re going to get a glimpse at a bride named Ortal who made a bold decision when it came to serenading her new husband on their wedding day.

woman with an elvis impersonator

In the video, Ortal sang Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” with an Elvis impersonator.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Surprising my shy husband with his favorite Elvis song at our Vegas wedding ended up Elvis enjoyed it more.”

Ortal’s husband walked away during the middle of the song.

woman singing at her wedding

Ortal said, “Where is my husband?”

She spotted him in the back of the room and she finished the Elvis tune.

In the text overlay, Ortal wrote, “When you decide to surprise your camera-shy husband with a wedding song and you had to chase him down the chapel because he disappeared on you.”

woman and her husband at their wedding

Check out the video.

Surprising my shy husband with his favorite Elvis song at our Vegas wedding ended up Elvis enjoyed it more 😭 #canthelpfallinginlove #elvis #wedding #elvispresley

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 12.13.58 PM A Bride Serenaded Her New Husband With An Elvis Song, But It Doesnt Look Like He Was Too Impressed

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 12.14.12 PM A Bride Serenaded Her New Husband With An Elvis Song, But It Doesnt Look Like He Was Too Impressed

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 12.14.26 PM A Bride Serenaded Her New Husband With An Elvis Song, But It Doesnt Look Like He Was Too Impressed

That performance didn’t exactly go as planned…

