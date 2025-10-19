A Bride Serenaded Her New Husband With An Elvis Song, But It Doesn’t Look Like He Was Too Impressed

Hey, to each their own when it comes to weddings, right?

You betcha!

And today, you’re going to get a glimpse at a bride named Ortal who made a bold decision when it came to serenading her new husband on their wedding day.

In the video, Ortal sang Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” with an Elvis impersonator.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Surprising my shy husband with his favorite Elvis song at our Vegas wedding ended up Elvis enjoyed it more.”

Ortal’s husband walked away during the middle of the song.

Ortal said, “Where is my husband?”

She spotted him in the back of the room and she finished the Elvis tune.

In the text overlay, Ortal wrote, “When you decide to surprise your camera-shy husband with a wedding song and you had to chase him down the chapel because he disappeared on you.”

Check out the video.

That performance didn’t exactly go as planned…

