A Commuter Who Wasn’t Feeling Well, So A Stranger Offered Them A Seat On A Busy Subway Train

Public transportation can be an unforgiving place.

And if you’ve ever taken the subway in a place like New York, Chicago, or London, you know EXACTLY what I’m talking about.

But this story from the London tube might restore your faith in humanity a little bit!

Check out what happened in this tale from Reddit.

Thank you to the kind person in busy London tube today. “I want to say a big thank you to a man I saw on the District Line heading toward Tower Hill today, around 5 PM. We were both standing in a packed carriage when a seat finally opened up. Instead of just taking it, you asked me if I wanted to sit down. That small question meant the world to me.

I was having a migraine and feeling really faint, and your kindness came at just the right moment. I sat down, and later you took the seat across from me. Wanted to thank you properly when we got off, but you left through a different door and I couldn’t catch up. I’m sharing this here hoping maybe by some miracle this reaches you or someone who knows you. You looked to be about 30 years old, wearing a pink and white striped t-shirt, shorts, beige suede sandals (Birkenstock-style) with cork soles and white socks. You had sunglasses and a black backpack. You might be a person of African or Afro-Caribbean heritage.

In a busy city like London, your quiet thoughtfulness really stood out. I was feeling vulnerable and unwell and you treated me with such dignity and care. You reminded me that even when everything feels rushed and overwhelming kindness still exist. Your mum should be proud to have raised such a gentleman. Thank you for being that kind of person. I hope this message finds its way to you and that life gives you back the same kindness you showed me. And if you’re reading this and it wasn’t you maybe just remember: sometimes, one small gesture can be the light that guides someone through a difficult moment.”

Kindness can make a big impact on people.

Give it a shot!

