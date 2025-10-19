October 19, 2025 at 4:55 pm

A Customer Blew Up At A Mechanic Who Overcharged Him For Car Repairs

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s rough out there for people who work in customer service these days!

A lot of folks are angry, discouraged, and they’re not afraid to put people on blast on social media.

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed how he yelled at a mechanic who he thought was ripping him off.

The video showed the TikTokker yelling at the men behind the desk in an auto shop.

He said, “I took this **** to my mechanic and certain **** didn’t need to be replaced, but I still replaced it bro.”

The TikTokker added, “This mother ****** right here is a scammer. For real, bro.”

Yikes…tell us how you really feel…

Check out the video.

Scammers , Dont do business here @perfectauto beltsville MD

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person was amused.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

This customer was on a rampage!

Categories: STORIES
