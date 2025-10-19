A Customer Blew Up At A Mechanic Who Overcharged Him For Car Repairs

It’s rough out there for people who work in customer service these days!

A lot of folks are angry, discouraged, and they’re not afraid to put people on blast on social media.

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed how he yelled at a mechanic who he thought was ripping him off.

The video showed the TikTokker yelling at the men behind the desk in an auto shop.

He said, “I took this **** to my mechanic and certain **** didn’t need to be replaced, but I still replaced it bro.”

The TikTokker added, “This mother ****** right here is a scammer. For real, bro.”

Yikes…tell us how you really feel…

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person was amused.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

This customer was on a rampage!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.