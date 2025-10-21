A Customer Yelled At An Employee In Her Native Tongue, And She Was Shocked And Embarrassed To Find That He Also Spoke It Fluently

Speaking multiple languages is very impressive and can give you some real advantages in life.

When the grocery store worker in this story was insulted by a customer in her native tongue, she was shocked that he spoke it fluently.

Once he responded in her language, she was mortified and fled the store in embarrassment.

Never assume what languages a person can or cannot speak. So, this is an old story for me. Happened back in ’08, when I was a young, intrepid, stock person at a big box all purpose store, including a grocery section.

He was a jack of all trades it seems.

I had a working knowledge of where pretty much everything was in the store because I was all over the place, but the grocery department had its own stock team specifically, so I wasn’t as knowledgeable there.

Now, two things to note here: I am of Lebanese descent, and I was working in south Florida at the time. For those that don’t know, south Florida has a significant Cuban population, but not so much Middle Eastern folks.

This seems pretty normal.

I got confused for Cuban all the time because I had the darker skin tone, similar to a lot of Cuban folks. I also speak fluent English, Arabic, and French, but I was born and raised in the Midwest, so my accent gives no indication that I might be of Middle Eastern heritage. On this fine afternoon, I was wheeling an empty tub back to the stock room after having emptied out one department over. Walking through the main aisle next to grocery, I hear an “EXCUSE ME!”.

Some customers just don’t know how to be polite it seems.

Not rude, but definitely not polite either. I turn to find the Arab equivalent of a Karen. Let’s call her Khadijah (pronounced Ka-Dee-Jah). Khadijah is a 30 something looking woman, wearing yoga pants and a skin tight shirt, and a really fancy hijab and jewelry (because that makes sense), standing with her husband. I grew up in a predominantly Lebanese community in SE Michigan, so I definitely know the type. The conversation goes as follows. Me: How can I help you, miss?

A very reasonable question.

Khadijah: I’m looking for [specific item] but I can’t find it. Me: Oh, I’m sorry, I’m not as familiar with the grocery section so I’m not sure where that is. Let me grab one of my colleagues for you. One moment.

He is doing the right thing so far.

I could see one of the other customer service guys in the grocery section, so I radioed him to come over and help her out. Me: He’ll be with you shortly miss.

Nobody can know everything about the entire store.

Khadijah (tersely): Thank you, but I’m in a hurry. I thought you worked here and knew your store. Me: I’m sorry miss, I don’t really work in this section. [Colleague] is coming right down the aisle now.

Wow, how rude.

Khadijah (to her husband in Arabic): They always get these stupid kids to work in these places but they don’t know how to do their job. This fatso doesn’t know his head from his butt. The husband gave Khadijah a look, probably because he saw my expression turn from my customer service smile, to a frown. I had an internal debate about what to do next, when her husband spoke.

The husband is catching on.

Husband (in Arabic): Stop talking. I think he understood what you said… Khadijah (in Arabic): Of course he didn’t. He’s an idiot. He doesn’t know their hands from his feet. (It’s an arabic idiom. Doesn’t translate the best.)

He handled this beautifully.

Me (in Arabic): Actually, I understood every word you said. I don’t appreciate being called fat and stupid. An older lady like you should know better than to insult people trying to help you. Worse, you wear your hijab like a hypocrite, pretending to be devout yet you abuse your perceived social lessers? You should have some respect for yourself.

I would have loved to see this.

Khadijah looked like she had been hit by a truck. Her olive skin turned ghost white, and she sputtered at me.

Khadijah: You…you speak Arabic?

She must have felt so stupid.

Me (in Arabic): Obviously I do. Maybe next time you’ll think before you insult people who help you when you think they can’t understand. Khadijah grabbed her husbands arm and dragged him out of the store, completely mortified.

This lady got put in her place!

I could hear her husband yelling at her in Arabic that he warned her not to be a ***** all the time, especially when she doesn’t know who understands her. I wasn’t personally that offended, but I won’t deny it was satisfying to scare some sense into her.

It is indeed so satisfying when this type of thing happens. He did the right thing by helping her, but also by teaching her a lesson.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person had something similar happen.

This must be very common.

Here is another example of this happening.

This commenter did something similar.

Rude is rude no matter how you say it.

Be nice in every language.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.