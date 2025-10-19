A Driver’s Air Conditioning Turns On In Her Kia After She Turns Her Car Off

Hmmm…that’s odd…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and expressed her confusion about why the air conditioning in her Kia came on AFTER she turned her car off.

The TikTokker told viewers, “I rented this Kia K4, and you know, I’m sitting out here on the block. And all of a sudden I turned the car off, you know, if you’re trying to save gas. It ain’t too hot outside, but I turned the car off, and then the air just started blowing out of nowhere.”

She added, “The car is off. The air is blowing. I like that. I need that. I like that.”

But there’s an explanation for this, folks!

According to Kia, this is the vehicle’s “Air Conditioning Automatic Drying” feature.

The company says about the feature, “After approximately 30 minutes, the function will activate, and the air conditioner will operate in 3-step fan speed and fresh air intake mode, blowing air in the upper body and face direction.”

