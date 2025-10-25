A Fan Became Close Friends With Their Favorite Author, So When Their Pet Goat Passed, The Author Unexpectedly Dedicated A Book To The Late Animal

Folks, I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that this story might bring a tear to your eye.

Someone wrote it on Reddit’s “Random Acts of Kindness” page and we’re totally convinced that you’re gonna love it.

Check out what happened!

A bestselling author dedicated a book to my late pet goat. “Today marks two years since my very good friend, Doc, passed away. I want to tell a story of the kindest thing he, and pretty much anyone else, has ever done for me. Doc was an author, which is how we met. I was a HUGE fan and would leave comments on everything he posted and make fan art/ fan fiction of the stories.

How cool!

We started talking more when I won a fan fiction contest, and he quickly became a writing mentor for me and one of my biggest supporters. To this day I consider him as more of a big brother than a friend. In 2021 I started working on a farm, and a baby goat happened to imprint on me (he thought I was his mom). This is not usual – especially since he had a mom that he fed from – so I was thrilled to have that little relationship. I named him Atlas and called him my “baby boy.”

Tragedy struck…

I had Atlas for four months, but life sometimes hits you in the gut and he ended up passing away from what was likely a genetic deformation. I was devastated. Doc was one of the people I sent pictures and updates of Atlas to, and I told him what happened after expressing being really upset. He was very kind and offered condolences. A few months later, he published his fourth book. I was reading a digital copy, so I wasn’t able to have it in my hands and see it for myself. We were talking, and the conversation went as follows: Him: “and I hope you were okay with the dedication! I know how much he meant to you and wanted to honor him in the (book) universe” Me: “Wait what? I haven’t seen the book” Him: “Oh right you’re reading on Reddit !!”

Awwwwww.

And since I didn’t have the book on me, he sent a picture of his copy. It was short, sweet, and just read, “In Memory of Atlas.” I, of course, sobbed. I had never asked him to anything like that, and I never would have expected him to. I tried thanking him, and he turned it around to thanking me for being a fan and said that, “since you loved Atlas and he loved you, he was the one for (the) book!” I have that book sitting on my nightstand, next to a photo of Atlas. Sometimes it’s easy to forget how kind people can be, and whenever I need a reminder I just look at it.

They’ll always have the good memories.

Doc passed two years after that. It was unexpected, and it’s something I still struggle with to this day. In the moments I’m missing him the most, this is one of the first memories I bring to mind to smile and remind myself how lucky I was (and still am) to have had him as a friend. I still write, and one of the greatest goals I have is the publish a book with the dedication “In Memory of Doc.” He changed my life for the better, and I want to tell it to the world.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person was moved.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person chimed in.

This was the kind of heartwarming story we all needed today!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.