A Fan Became Close Friends With Their Favorite Author, So When Their Pet Goat Passed, The Author Unexpectedly Dedicated A Book To The Late Animal

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that this story might bring a tear to your eye.

A bestselling author dedicated a book to my late pet goat.

“Today marks two years since my very good friend, Doc, passed away.

I want to tell a story of the kindest thing he, and pretty much anyone else, has ever done for me.

Doc was an author, which is how we met. I was a HUGE fan and would leave comments on everything he posted and make fan art/ fan fiction of the stories.

We started talking more when I won a fan fiction contest, and he quickly became a writing mentor for me and one of my biggest supporters. To this day I consider him as more of a big brother than a friend.

In 2021 I started working on a farm, and a baby goat happened to imprint on me (he thought I was his mom). This is not usual – especially since he had a mom that he fed from – so I was thrilled to have that little relationship.

I named him Atlas and called him my “baby boy.”

I had Atlas for four months, but life sometimes hits you in the gut and he ended up passing away from what was likely a genetic deformation. I was devastated.

Doc was one of the people I sent pictures and updates of Atlas to, and I told him what happened after expressing being really upset.

He was very kind and offered condolences.

A few months later, he published his fourth book. I was reading a digital copy, so I wasn’t able to have it in my hands and see it for myself. We were talking, and the conversation went as follows:

Him: “and I hope you were okay with the dedication! I know how much he meant to you and wanted to honor him in the (book) universe”

Me: “Wait what? I haven’t seen the book”

Him: “Oh right you’re reading on Reddit !!”

And since I didn’t have the book on me, he sent a picture of his copy. It was short, sweet, and just read, “In Memory of Atlas.”

I, of course, sobbed. I had never asked him to anything like that, and I never would have expected him to.

I tried thanking him, and he turned it around to thanking me for being a fan and said that, “since you loved Atlas and he loved you, he was the one for (the) book!”

I have that book sitting on my nightstand, next to a photo of Atlas. Sometimes it’s easy to forget how kind people can be, and whenever I need a reminder I just look at it.

Doc passed two years after that. It was unexpected, and it’s something I still struggle with to this day.

In the moments I’m missing him the most, this is one of the first memories I bring to mind to smile and remind myself how lucky I was (and still am) to have had him as a friend.

I still write, and one of the greatest goals I have is the publish a book with the dedication “In Memory of Doc.”

He changed my life for the better, and I want to tell it to the world.”

This was the kind of heartwarming story we all needed today!

