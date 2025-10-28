A Good Samaritan Shoveled The Sidewalks Of His Townhouse Neighbors, And A Pushy Woman Who Lived Further Away Demanded That He Take Care Of Her Sidewalk, Too

Jeez, talk about being pushy…

Ma’am, I don’t control the weather. “It snowed today in Seattle- a very rare occasion- and everyone collectively lost their minds. In total, we got about three inches of snow which rapidly turned to ice where people had been walking in the afternoon. Apartment management declared a snow day, so no one was on staff.

I decided to shovel the area in front of my townhouse before it got too icy so people wouldn’t go *** over teakettle walking in front of my apartment (being from northern Canada, I never leave home without my snow brush, shovel, and salt to de-ice in the back of my car). I finished the area in front of my townhouse, and decided I might as well do the others in my row as well since I doubted anyone had the supplies to do it themselves.

As I was finishing up, spreading salt on the sidewalk, a woman came up to me, clearly in a huff, and says “When you’re done here, the townhouse row next door needs to be done too. You really should have started there and a lot of people are waiting for you to shovel so they can leave.” I was a little taken aback, and responded “Oh! I don’t work for the city or the apartment management or anything, this is just my own supplies. I thought I’d be proactive.” Y’all, her face. It was like a switch flipped.

“Well, you should have brought enough for all the townhouse buildings! I pay fees here so the sidewalks can get taken care of. It’s icy in front of my apartment.” I told her that while I didn’t have enough to do everyone’s townhouses, I was sure management would de-ice in front of her building tomorrow once everything was open again. I even offered her my leftover salt and shovel so she could do her own sidewalk, or told her where she could buy some of her own at the drug store down the road. That was, I guess, the wrong thing to say.

“I’m not cleaning my sidewalk when that’s a service I pay for. That’s not my job.” I told her I sympathized with her, but I wasn’t going to spend another hour shoveling her sidewalk when I had just done mine and was already running late. She left in a huff muttering about how rude I was and how she was going to tell management. I do feel bad now because the sidewalks are super icy and I definitely don’t want anyone to get hurt, but if she’d just asked me nicely I probably would have done it.”

