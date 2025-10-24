A Housebound Person With A Broken Ankle Was Touched When a Guy They Barely Know Brought Them Food and Drinks

Life can be surprising when it comes to who actually rises to the occasion and helps you out in the clutch.

And this person got quite a surprise from a friend!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Random Acts of Kindness” page.

I broke my ankle and can’t walk. I asked my friend to pick me up a pint of whiskey for the pain and he went above and beyond. “I broke my ankle on Monday night. Weber A fracture, got lucky. Basically that means I had a clean break and my ligaments and tendons were intact, but I still needed a cast and I can’t walk. Where I live, the hospital doesn’t send you home with pain meds or crutches and since I live alone in a 3 story townhouse. It’s been brutal.

This sounds awful.

My kitchen is downstairs and I’ve had to crawl up and down my stairs for 3 days. I finally got some crutches but I live on a steep hill covered in ice and snow and downtown is 15 mins away on a good day with two legs. So I asked my friend to grab me a pint of whiskey for the pain and I’d pay obviously. So he brought me a 750, a whole BBQ chicken, a box of fresh fried chicken, a tub of fresh mac and cheese, and didn’t even want my money.

They were touched by this.

I’ve only known this guy for a couple of months. I went over around New Years and he had an emotional moment because his wife passed away last year and he hasn’t had much support, and I was there for him, but that’s just a thing you’re supposed to do for others. I’ve been trapped at home without much of anything for days, and he came through randomly. I didn’t even reach out, he did. He knew what happened but I never asked him for anything and he offered and came through. I hope someone reads this and realizes how impactful a random act of kindness can be for someone who needs it. I wanted to cry when he brought the food. He didn’t care about money, he just wanted to make sure I was okay, and I barely know the guy. Be like this guy.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this reader spoke up.

It pays to know good people!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.