A McDonald’s Customer Was Asked To Clean Up Trash By Another Diner, But They Told Her She Was Way Off And Didn’t Work There

Wait a second…

That’s not how fast food restaurants work!

Well, at least for most people…

But I guess this lady thought she was eating at some fancy joint, so she asked a fellow diner who she thought was an employee to clean up after her.

Lady at McDonald’s asked me to clean up her trash. “I was eating my cheeseburger. When I was done I wanted to return the tray to the collecting station. I was wearing black pants and a grey turtleneck sweater.

LOL.

Random lady one table over sees me and starts waving at me, lifting her tray, and said something like “Oh mister, here you go”. I told her that I am not working here. She seemed perplexed and said that because I was taking the tray to the collecting station she thought I was an employee.

Come on, lady…

I asked her very sarcastically since when do McDonald employees wear turtleneck sweaters and that she is probably a jerk of a customer if she assumes that everyone returning their tray by themselves is an employee. The stupidity and audacity of some knows no bonds.”

Who asks fast food workers to clean up after them?

Weird!

