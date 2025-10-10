October 10, 2025 at 6:49 am

A Mechanic Dished Some Dirt About How Service Advisors Operate At Car Dealerships

by Matthew Gilligan

Hang on, folks, because this sounds pretty sketchy.

A mechanic named KC posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the troubling reality that goes on with service advisors at car dealerships.

KC said that car dealership jobs are like a “revolving door” because of a very specific issue.

The TikTokker said that service advisors sell plans to customers at dealerships and that commission is part of their payment.

KC said service advisors make a lot of money when they start at dealerships, but that management will screw them out of money by reworking their payment plans after they realize how much money they’re making.

He told viewers that service advisors get tired of this and are always looking for new opportunities.

KC said, “Advisors are always a revolving door it seems like these days. Technicians have to buy tools, we kill our bodies, all the liability is on us, and we pretty much have to hold the service advisors hand anyway. But one of the problems these days is these advisors are getting brought in at ridiculous pay plans.”

KC said that a service advisor he used to work with was making $15,000 a month until management caught on.

He explained, “These advisors come in and they start to get good, they start to sell really well, and they end up making like $15,000 a month.”

He added, “I know an advisor at my last dealership who was making $15,000 a month. Problem is, as soon as that happens, the service manager starts to see those numbers and he says, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, you’re making too much, we need to re-do this pay plan.’”

KC said service advisors then get knocked down to about $8,000-$9,000 a month.

He said, “Boom. They get ******, they walk out the door, and that is a continuous revolving circle. And it seems like every couple months a new advisor is walking in and another one’s leaving.”

Here’s the video.

Sounds like it’s a tough industry to work in!

