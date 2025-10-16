A Mother Agreed To Let Her Son’s Friend And His Mom Move In, But She Quickly Realized That She Might Have Made A Huge Mistake

Offering a place to stay sounds noble in theory, but reality can quickly complicate things.

This mom discovered that saying yes too fast threatened her finances, her space, and even her child’s friendships.

It was a difficult situation she couldn’t figure out how to get herself out of.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I don’t let someone move in with me when I already said yes? My son’s friend and his mother are about to be homeless. They asked if they could stay with us when they’re evicted in 3 weeks. Initially we said yes, but now I’m second guessing it.

She realizes she would be in close quarters with people she barely knows.

The son comes over often, but we’ve only talked to the mother a few times (one of those times being when she asked to stay with us). We don’t really know her, and she doesn’t work. Our house is small, we do have an extra room, but space will be a concern.

And there are also a host of financial concerns.

I’m worried we are going to end up supporting them financially. They wouldn’t be paying rent.

There are a few glaring red flags that make her feel even more uneasy.

And the mom’s already asked to extend the deadline of when they’re supposed to move out. I feel bad, but I also feel like we will have to evict her when the time to move comes.

But she worries about what the consequences of evicting them would be.

I don’t want to go through that process. I am also worried it will ruin the kids’ friendship, and it’s my son’s only real friend.

It’s clear kicking them out would leave them with nowhere else to go.

We told them yes 2 days ago, and they have 3 weeks to figure something else out. Tho she’s made it pretty clear we are the only option. WIBTA if I back out?

This is definitely a tough decision.

What did Reddit have to say about all this?

No one likes to pull their support for someone who needs it, but at the end of the day, she has to look out for her family first.

There are several aspects of this situation that give this commenter pause.

This woman does seem like someone who would be difficult to evict.

When you take someone else in, the expenses really start to add up.

In this case, saying no might just be the fairest choice for her and her kids.

She wanted to be generous, but generosity shouldn’t mean sacrificing her household’s stability.

