A New Mom’s Lawn Hadn’t Been Mowed In A While, So A Friendly Neighbor Took It Upon Himself To Cut the Grass For Her And Her Husband

Has being a good neighbor gone the way of the dodo?

Well, after reading this story from Reddit’s “Random Acts of Kindness” page, we’re gonna go ahead and say that the answer to that question is NO.

Read on and check out what happened!

Neighbor Mows My Lawn After It Hadn’t Been Mowed For A Month. “I have 2 children, 5M and 2F. This happened shortly after my daughter was born. As my husband and I are dealing with the stresses of having a newborn, several things like mowing the lawn fell by the wayside. We hired his brother, BIL, to help take care of our son and do a few chores around the house. One was mowing the lawn.

Hmmm…

BIL usually tries to avoid doing chores. BIL is self/unemployed. He didn’t have a job but he did start his own business but didn’t get very many clients. When my daughter was about 2 months old my husband gets diagnosed with COVID. We have a trailer in our backyard so quarantining is easy. Through me personally and through text with my husband BIL is told to mow the lawn. He keeps delaying. After a month of delays BIL finally gets out the lawn mower ready to mow. He comes in to tell me someone has already mowed our lawn. We have a corner house so there is lawn both in front and on the side of our house.

Huh?!?!

Everything is mowed. We don’t live in an HOA however the city does have ordinances about lawn and yard care to prevent fires. My husband is extremely upset at BIL. Husband says if the city mowed our lawn we’re looking at a huge fine and he’s paying it. A few hours later we get a text from our next door neighbor. We know the neighbor by name and we have asked the neighbor to keep an eye on our house when we were gone for a few weeks.

What a nice gesture!

Neighbor said he was mowing his lawn when he realized our lawn hadn’t been mowed in a while. He decided to do us a favor and mow it for us. He knows we recently had a baby and we must be exhausted. Neighbor has 3 kids so he understands the stress of having a newborn around. We thank the neighbor and we tell him about BIL and Covid. The next day I bake the neighbor a batch of chocolate chip cookies. Every Christmas I make and can several dozen jars of my secret BBQ sauce and hand it out to friends and family. I save a few to give away as tokens of appreciation. I also give them 2 jars of BBQ sauce. The neighbor’s 2 youngest children are excited over the cookies. The neighbor says he just put a large pork roast on the smoker for a party tonight so this is perfect. BIL on occasion gets reminded that him delaying chores cost me a batch of cookies and BBQ sauce.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

And this reader chimed in.

This is what being a good neighbor is all about!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.