A Renaissance Fair Worker Was Mistaken For A Grocery Store Worker By A Shopper, But Her Daughter Set Her Straight And Said He Didn’t Work There

You gotta love these Renaissance Fair folks!

They’re on board 100% when it comes to recreating the looks and mannerisms of people who lived and nothing can get in their way!

Unless they go to the grocery store in costume…

Take a look at this humorous story from Reddit.

Renaissance Guy Doesn’t Work At Grocery Store. “In the early 2000s, I was part of a Renaissance Fair group. We would come to small local fairs, set up a tent, and demonstrate sword fighting. I had somehow volunteered to be in charge of the food.

It was time to run to the store.

One day, it was getting toward lunchtime, and I realized we had more people at our tent than I was expecting. We were going to be seriously short on food. I had to do a grocery run. I didn’t have time to change to regular clothes and get back in time for lunch, so I just jumped in my car and drove to the store in full Renaissance garb: doublet, hose, flat cap, etc.

Seriously, lady?

I was pushing my cart around the store, picking up food, when a woman asked me where she could find a specific cereal. I stared at her blankly, having no idea why she was asking me. Finally, her daughter broke in. “Mom, he doesn’t work here.”

LOL.

I’m used to getting odd looks when in Renaissance Fair costume, but I’m not used to being mistaken for a store employee! She wasn’t unpleasant, and didn’t insist. Still, every once in a while I think of that moment and laugh. “Wow, this person looks like they fell through a time portal! …They must work at this grocery store.””

People really don’t think before they speak, huh?

