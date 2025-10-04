October 4, 2025 at 2:55 am

A Shopper Asked What Windshield Wipers To Buy For His Car. – ‘Are they really double betterness? I have no idea.’

by Matthew Gilligan

man in auto parts store

TikTok/@garage.guys.614

It’s a tough decision…

I’m talking about selecting windshield wipers to buy for your whip!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and asked viewers what kind of windshield wipers would be best for his car.

man looking for windshield wipers

TikTok/@garage.guys.614

The man’s video showed him in an auto parts store, and he showed viewers that there were two different kinds of Rain-X windshield wiper blades for sale, one for $11.99 and one for $21.99.

man in an auto parts store

TikTok/@garage.guys.614

Confused, the TikTokker asked viewers, “Are they really double betterness? I have no idea.”

Hmmmm…

man looking for windshield wipers

TikTok/@garage.guys.614

Now let’s check out the video.

@garage.guys.614

Question for your car dudes #trucks #automotive #garage

♬ original sound – garage.guys.614

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person offered a tip.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 5.28.57 PM A Shopper Asked What Windshield Wipers To Buy For His Car. Are they really double betterness? I have no idea.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 5.29.33 PM A Shopper Asked What Windshield Wipers To Buy For His Car. Are they really double betterness? I have no idea.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 5.29.45 PM A Shopper Asked What Windshield Wipers To Buy For His Car. Are they really double betterness? I have no idea.

Picking out the right set of windshield wipers can be pretty tricky…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter