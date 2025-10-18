October 18, 2025 at 4:55 pm

A Shopper Compared An Avocado She Bought At Costco To An Organic One

by Matthew Gilligan

Are all avocados created equal…?

That’s the big question today, my friends.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and compared an avocado she bought at a Costco store to one she purchased at a New Seasons store.

The woman started her demonstration with the Costco avocado and it wasn’t pretty…

She told viewers that it felt like rubber and had a bad taste.

She added that she also had a hard time breaking it apart.

The TikTokker then focused her attention on the organic avocado and it was a completely different story.

She said the organic version did cost her $4, but it was worth it because it was everything that an avocado should be!

The more you know…

Check out the video.

When you buy avocados from Costco thinking you’re saving money… and they turn out to be rubber 😩 Not organic, not edible, just vibes! CCostcoFailAvocadoProblems #fyp #FakeFood

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual offered a tip.

There two things are DEFINITELY not alike…

