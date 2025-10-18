A Shopper Compared An Avocado She Bought At Costco To An Organic One
by Matthew Gilligan
Are all avocados created equal…?
That’s the big question today, my friends.
A woman posted a video on TikTok and compared an avocado she bought at a Costco store to one she purchased at a New Seasons store.
The woman started her demonstration with the Costco avocado and it wasn’t pretty…
She told viewers that it felt like rubber and had a bad taste.
She added that she also had a hard time breaking it apart.
The TikTokker then focused her attention on the organic avocado and it was a completely different story.
She said the organic version did cost her $4, but it was worth it because it was everything that an avocado should be!
The more you know…
Check out the video.
@rooted_glow_
When you buy avocados from Costco thinking you’re saving money… and they turn out to be rubber 😩 Not organic, not edible, just vibes! CCostcoFailAvocadoProblems #fyp #FakeFood
And here’s what viewers had to say about this.
This person chimed in.
Another viewer shared their thoughts.
And this individual offered a tip.
There two things are DEFINITELY not alike…
