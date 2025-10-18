A Shopper Compared An Avocado She Bought At Costco To An Organic One

Are all avocados created equal…?

That’s the big question today, my friends.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and compared an avocado she bought at a Costco store to one she purchased at a New Seasons store.

The woman started her demonstration with the Costco avocado and it wasn’t pretty…

She told viewers that it felt like rubber and had a bad taste.

She added that she also had a hard time breaking it apart.

The TikTokker then focused her attention on the organic avocado and it was a completely different story.

She said the organic version did cost her $4, but it was worth it because it was everything that an avocado should be!

The more you know…

Check out the video.

@rooted_glow_ When you buy avocados from Costco thinking you’re saving money… and they turn out to be rubber 😩 Not organic, not edible, just vibes! CCostcoFailAvocadoProblems #fyp #FakeFood ♬ original sound – RootedGlow

There two things are DEFINITELY not alike…

